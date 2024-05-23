Kia launch EV3 – a £30k electric car with 372-mile range

Share

Kia EV3 brings innovative technology of brand’s flagship EV9 SUV to compact EV SUV segment

10-80 per cent battery charging in 31 mins

Kia AI Assistant, Premium Streaming, advanced driving assistance systems and Over-the-Air updates

The new Kia EV3 will bring ‘flagship’ technology from larger bespoke electric models to the compact SUV segment, according to the South Korean manufacturer – with European versions offering a range of more than 370 miles.

First shown in concept form last year, the third model in the firm’s range of bespoke electric cars takes clear styling and technology cues from the large EV9, which was launched last year. With a target starting price of under £30,000, the EV3 is targeted at mainstream buyers, rivalling models such as the Volvo EX30, Cupra Born and Renault Mégane E-Tech.

“By providing groundbreaking design, an industry-leading electric drivetrain, and practical, innovative lifestyle solutions, the EV3 aims to extend Kia’s exceptional EV SUV experience to a wider audience. With a WLTP driving range of up to 600km and fast-charging capability, the EV3 addresses common concerns about electric vehicles, ” says Ho Sung Song, President and CEO at Kia.

The EV3’s interior design offers a cabin that can accommodate five people. Included is a centre console that incorporates a sliding table and storage area. The lower area can store drinks, snacks, and even small backpacks, while personal electronic items – such as laptops and tablets – can be placed on the table when the vehicle is stationary.

Along with multi-adjustable ambient lighting and ultra-comfortable seats, which incorporate a fold-back relaxation mode, the sliding table enables occupants to enjoy maximum relaxation when parked. With a 25-litre ‘frunk’ (front trunk) and a 460-litre rear load capacity, the EV3 offers the largest luggage space in its class, claims Kia. The adjustable two-tier luggage board provides over 140mm of load height flexibility, making it practical for activities like family camping trips.

A near-30-inch combined widescreen display – including a 12.3-inch cluster, a five-inch air-conditioning panel, and another 12.3-inch AVN display – incorporates touch operation of the climate control functionality and provides clear graphics and intuitive information to the driver. The screen also extends to the centre of the dashboard, giving the front-seat passenger access to entertainment and navigation features.

Measuring 4,300mm long, 1,850mm wide, 1,560mm high and with a wheelbase of 2,680mm, the EV3 features a front-wheel-drive electric powertrain based on the Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), utilising Kia’s fourth-generation battery technology. The EV3 Standard model is offered exclusively with a 58.3kWh battery, while the EV3 Long Range variant is fitted with an 81.4kWh battery.

Both models utilise a 150kW/283Nm electric motor, which enables a best 0-100km/h acceleration time of 7.5 seconds. The EV3’s maximum speed is 170km/h.

“The Kia EV3 has been designed and engineered to meet the needs of customers who want a car that matches their sustainability values but do not want to compromise their practical everyday needs. It provides one of the best living and luggage sizes in its class, while our flexible E-GMP architecture delivers a best-in-class AER driving range. With the EV3, Kia has redefined the EV SUV segment to create a compact model that is comprehensively equipped with innovative technology and features,” says Spencer Cho, Vice President and Head of Global Business Planning.

The EV3 Long Range provides an estimated range of up to 600km (WLTP). When the EV3’s battery eventually needs replenishing, Kia’s advanced Vehicle Charging Management System enables the battery to charge from 10-80 per cent in approximately 31 minutes.

Technical specification and dimensions

Battery options, range, power and charging Battery options 58.3kWh 81.4kWh Targeted range TBC 600km Power 150kW/204hp Torque 283Nm DC-charging power 102kW 128kW DC-charging time ~31m Dimensions (exterior) (mm) Length 4,300 Width 1,850 Height 1,560 Wheelbase 2,680 Dimensions (interior) (mm) Front legroom 1,060 Rear legroom 950 Front headroom 1,015 Rear headroom 955 Storage space (litres) Boot – Rear seats upright 460 Boot – Rear seats folded 1,250 Frunk 25

