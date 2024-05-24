Energy price cap falls to average of £1568 a year for UK households



A typical household’s energy bill will fall by £122 a year from July under a new energy price cap for the UK.

The latest quarterly cap for England, Wales and Scotland means a household using a typical amount of gas and electricity will pay £1,568 a year. It means that bills will be the lowest since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The cap, set by the regulator Ofgem, limits the maximum price that can be charged for each unit of gas and electricity – not the total bill. Of course, you use more energy, you will pay more.