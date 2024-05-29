ChatGPT ‘much hyped but not much used’, YouTube unveils Playables

Share



Very few people are regularly using “much hyped” artificial intelligence (AI) products like ChatGPT, a survey suggests. Researchers surveyed 12,000 people in six countries, including the UK, with only 2% of British respondents saying they use such tools on a daily basis. But the study, from the Reuters Institute and Oxford University, says young people are bucking the trend, with 18 to 24-year-olds the most eager adopters of the tech. Dr Richard Fletcher, the report’s lead author, told the BBC there was a “mismatch” between the “hype” around AI and the “public interest” in it. BBC

Time is running out for regulators to tackle the threats posed by artificial intelligence (AI) to the democratic process ahead of July’s election, researchers have warned. However, the idea of deepfakes swinging the election should not be overblown as there is no clear evidence of an election result being affected by AI, they said. In a new report published by the Alan Turing Institute thinktank, researchers argued there are early signs of damage to the democratic system from AI-generated content. Sky News

A couple of weeks ago, Tim Cook predicted that iPhone sales will grow in some markets, including China, and he was right on the money. A report from the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT) shows that shipments of foreign-branded smartphones are up 52% in April – and most foreign-branded phones in China have an Apple logo on their backs. So, while we don’t know the exact number, iPhone shipments saw a huge boost last month, which in turn is an improvement on the 12% increase in shipments in March. GSM Arena

Everybody’s getting into gaming these days. YouTube joins the slowly growing list of companies with gaming initiatives, rolling out its Playables program across mobile and desktop. To play, simply visit YouTube’s website or Android / iOS app and look for Playables in the sidebar. YouTube will let players save their progress and keep track of high scores. There are over 75 games to choose from, including chess and crossword games to more popular casual mobile titles like Angry Birds Showdown!, Trivia Crack, and Cut the Rope. The Verge

China’s BYD launched on Tuesday the latest version of a plug-in hybrid technology that improves fuel and cost savings, intensifying competition with the likes of Toyota and Volkswagen which still sell mainly gasoline cars. BYD’s chairman Wang Chuanfu unveiled the fifth generation of the hybrid technology that achieves a record low fuel consumption of 2.9 litres per 100 km (62.1 miles) on depleted batteries at an event in Shaanxi province’s capital Xian. With a fully charged battery and a full gasoline tank, the technology can ensure a driving range of 2,100 kilometers. Reuters

A federal judge on Tuesday sentenced former FTX executive Ryan Salame to more than seven years in prison, the first of the lieutenants of failed cryptocurrency mogul Sam Bankman-Fried to receive jail time for their roles in the 2022 collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange. Salame, 30, was a high-ranking executive at FTX for most of the exchange’s existence and, up until its collapse, was the co-CEO of FTX Digital Markets. The Guardian

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Share this: Email

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Print

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pocket

