Audio Q6 and SQ6 SUV e-tron quattros on sale from £69,000

The Audi Q6 SUV e-tron quattro and SQ6 SUV e-tron quattro are available to order from today, priced at £68,975 (MDP) and £92,950 (MDP) respectively.

Notable as the first Audi production models to be built on the advanced new Premium Platform Electric (PPE), the Q6 e-tron and SQ6 e-trons offer a driving range of up to 381 miles, superfast charging at up to 270kW courtesy of 800-volt technology, as well as excellent connectivity, infotainment and driver assistance systems, claims Audi.

“The Audi Q6 e-tron represents the true embodiment of Vorsprung durch Technik as we take the next step in our transformation into a provider of premium electric mobility,” says Andrew Doyle, Director Audi UK. “It’s arrival not only brings huge advancements in battery recharging, on-board technology, and driving dynamics, but also signals the start of Audi’s most ambitious product initiative in history.”

From launch in the UK, two models will initially be available to order: the Q6 SUV e-tron quattro and SQ6 SUV e-tron quattro. The former is available with a choice of Sport, S line or Edition 1 specification options, with the flagship S model available in Edition 1 specification.

Later in 2024, the model line-up will expand to include an entry-level variant called the Q6 SUV e-tron (£59,975 MDP). This rear-wheel drive version uses a smaller 83kWh (gross) battery pack. It will be joined by an additional rear-wheel model called the Q6 SUV e-tron performance (£63,475 MDP), which will use the larger 100kWh (gross) battery.

Q6 SUV e-tron quattro SQ6 SUV e-tron quattro Pricing from (MDP) £68,975 £92,950 On sale April 30 April 30 Gross battery capacity (kWh) 100 100 Net battery capacity (kWh) 94.9 94.9 Power output (PS) 388 490 Power output with launch control (PS) 388 517 Torque front / rear (Nm) 275 / 580 275 / 580 Max range (miles) 381 358 Max AC charging (kW) 11 11 Max DC charging (kW) 270 270 Top speed (mph) 130 142 0-62 with launch control (mph) 5.9 4.3

The entry-level, rear-wheel version of Audi’s mid-size electric SUV will simply be designated as Q6 e-tron Sport, S line, or Edition 1. The more powerful rear-wheel drive version will be classified as Q6 e-tron performance Sport, performance S line or performance Edition 1.

The Q6 SUV e-tron quattro drivetrain will power the first phase of UK launch models. With motors mounted on the front and rear axles driving all four wheels, they will be named Q6 e-tron quattro Sport, quattro S line, or quattro Edition 1.

Audi Q6 SUV e-tron and SQ6 SUV e-tron UK Pricing (MDP)

Q6 SUV e-tron Sport* £59,975 Q6 SUV e-tron S line* £62,975 Q6 SUV e-tron Edition 1* £67,975 Q6 SUV e-tron performance Sport* £63,475 Q6 SUV e-tron performance S line* £66,475 Q6 SUV e-tron performance Edition 1* £71,475 Q6 SUV e-tron quattro Sport £68,975 Q6 SUV e-tron quattro S line £71,975 Q6 SUV e-tron quattro Edition 1 £76,975



Audi SQ6 SUV e-tron



SQ6 SUV e-tron quattro Edition 1 £92,950

