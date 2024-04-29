UK toughens up on default passwords, Tesla shares jump following China self-driving deal

Common and easily guessed passwords like “admin” or “12345” are being banned in the UK as part of world-first laws to protect against cyber attacks. As well as default passwords, if a user suggests a common password they will be prompted to change it on creation of a new account. It comes as a home filled with smart devices could be exposed to more than 12,000 hacking attacks from across the world in a single week, with 2,684 attempts to guess weak passwords on five devices, according to an investigation by Which? Sky News

Tesla added nearly $64bn (£51bn) to its valuation after the EV giant took a step closer to launching self-driving cars in China. The world’s largest electric vehicle maker jumped 12pc as trading began on Wall Street after it reached a data-sharing agreement with Chinese tech giant Baidu. The tie-up, revealed during Elon Musk’s surprise visit to Beijing, will allow Tesla to use Baidu’s mapping and navigating systems on Chinese roads. Telegraph

A new image of the entire iPhone 16 series showcasing the alleged size differences between the Pro and non-Pro models emerged on X via Sonny Dickson… The iPhone 16 Plus will offer the same 6.7-inch screen size as its predecessor. The smallest phone of the bunch is the baseline iPhone 16 with its 6.1-inch screen. Both non-Pro iPhone 16 models will opt for a vertically stacked camera design which is rumored to allow for Spatial Video recording.

All four iPhone 16 series phones are also expected to offer slimmer display bezels with the Pros retaining their 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate while the vanilla and Plus will stick to 60Hz panels. GSM Arena

Apple is preparing for its big AI coming out party in this year’s Worldwide Developer Conference; that much you can count on. But apparently, the company is going to start that party a little early with the OLED iPad Pro that it’s expected to unveil on May 7th. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, there’s “a strong possibility” the tablet will launch with an M4 chip and its accompanying neural engine, making it Apple’s “first truly AI-powered device.” The Verge

It’s now been confirmed—well, pretty much. Apple’s soon-to-launch iOS 18 update will include AI features that will be processed entirely on the device. When the iPhone 16 launches this fall, this will be a formidable combination that will offer game-changing features and security and privacy. That’s because iOS 18 on the iPhone 16 will provide all the AI features Apple is offering when its updated software launches, in the most secure way possible. Forbes

The EU is set to launch formal proceedings against Meta, owner of Facebook and Instagram, amid concerns it is not doing enough to counter disinformation before the EU elections in June, according to reports. It is understood the European Commission will make a move later this week against suspected infringements by Meta covering policies and practices relating to deceptive advertising and political content. It is also expected to express concerns about the lack of effective monitoring of election content. The Guardian