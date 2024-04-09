Tesla settles with driver killed using Autopilot as Elon Musk predicts ‘superhuman AI’ next year

Share

Tesla has settled with the family of a driver killed while using its Autopilot technology, avoiding a public court hearing that would have raised questions over Elon Musk’s self-driving software. The company is paying an undisclosed amount to the family of Walter Huang, a 38-year-old Apple employee who died while using Autopilot when his car smashed into a concrete barrier in California. Mr Huang was using the driver assistance system, which is designed to keep cars in their lane and regulate their speed, when the car crashed into the divider in the middle of the freeway in Mountain View. Telegraph

Superhuman artificial intelligence that is smarter than anyone on Earth could exist next year, Elon Musk has said, unless the sector’s power and computing demands become unsustainable before then. The prediction is a sharp tightening of an earlier claim from the multibillionaire, that superintelligent AI would exist by 2029. Whereas “superhuman” is generally defined as being smarter than any individual human at any specific task, superintelligent is often defined instead as being smarter than every human’s combined ability at any task. The Guardian

Artificial intelligence (AI) can be a “sword and a shield” against harmful content, not just a tool to spread it, Sir Nick Clegg has said. The former Liberal Democrat deputy prime minister is now the head of global affairs at tech giant Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp. Speaking during an AI event at Meta’s London offices, Sir Nick said that while it was “right” to be “vigilant” about generative AI being used to create disinformation to disrupt elections, he said AI was the “single biggest reason” Meta was getting better at reducing the spread of “bad content” on its platforms. Independent

Google’s upcoming Pixel 8a has been leaking like crazy lately. Most recently, we’ve had a spec sheet for it outed a few days ago, not long after another one. Last week Google itself may have even shown us the Pixel 8a in an ad for its carrier in the US. Today a couple of new images of the phone have leaked, showing both the back and the front of the colorway that undoubtedly will be called Obsidian (since that’s what Google likes to call black these days).

The shot of the rear is pretty much what you’d expect: there’s the camera ‘visor’ going from one side of the frame to the other, housing two sensors and a circular LED flash array, minimal G branding, and not much else. GSM Arena

Thanks to the latest software update for the Meta Quest 3, Meta’s newest headset now has the lying down mode that came to the Quest 2 and Pro headsets last month. A Meta community post says the update began rolling out to the Quest headsets on Monday. To try it out, go to Settings > Experimental and toggle Use Apps While Lying Down. This should be a nice feature for when you just want to get prone and watch a movie. The Verge

Huawei released two official posters revealing the sales date of the Huawei Watch GT 4 and Band 9. Huawei WATCH GT 4 and Huawei Band 9 are set to go on sale on April 12, 2024, after pre-sales begin on April 8 at 10:08. The WATCH GT 4 was released in September 2023 and is available in two sizes, 46mm and 41mm. The watch comes in various colours, including Haoyue Silver, Magic Night Black, Frost White, and Spruce Green. GizChina

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Share this: Email

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Print

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pocket

