Osprey hits 1000 live public EV chargers milestone

EV charging network Osprey Charging now has over 1,000 live public EV chargers available for use by the UK’s EV drivers.

This expansion milestone builds on the success of 2023, which saw Osprey grow in scale by 150% in the space of 12 months. With more than 1,000 charge points now active, Osprey is the third largest public rapid charging network according to Zap Map statistics.

In the past 12 months, Osprey has launched flagship hubs in key locations such as Devon, Cumbria, Essex, Dunbartonshire, Carmarthenshire and Nottinghamshire. These hubs are strategically positioned and offer accessible, high-powered and reliable public EV charging, claims Osprey.

With hundreds of locations spread across both rural and urban locations throughout the UK, Osprey says its chargers have an outstanding reliability rate of 99%, while it has been awarded the Driver Recommended Network by Zap Map for a fourth time.

At the 2023 Transport and Energy awards, Osprey was also named Best EV Charging Network, shortly followed by winning Chargepoint Network of the Year at the 2023 Electric Vehicle Innovation and Excellence Awards (EVIEs).

Says Ian Johnston, Osprey Charging CEO:

“With over 1,000 public rapid EV chargers now available on the Osprey network, we are providing the essential infrastructure that drivers and industry are calling for to support the electric vehicle revolution. The growth rate is matched by the highest standards of service offered to our drivers, through a reliable and easy-to-use nationwide network.

“Recent findings from the House of Lords have highlighted the need to speed up the roll-out of charging infrastructure by tackling delays for funding and planning regulations, as well as the equalisation of VAT rates between domestic and public charging. Osprey welcomes both recommendations as they will ultimately help deliver an improved customer experience for EV drivers.”

