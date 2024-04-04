New MyŠkoda app adds access to smart services

Share

Expanded functionality and updated design to ensure a more comprehensive and user-friendly experience

New functions and features: The refreshed app provides access to various vehicle functions and smart services like Pay to Park and Pay to Fuel

Integration of Powerpass: Offering an end-to-end solution for Enyaq and PHEV drivers with access to more than 660,000 charging points in one app

The refreshed MyŠkoda app now serves as a unified platform for owners of all current compatible Škoda models.

Not only does it offer vehicle access, it also introduces a wide range of new and further improved features, including smart services like Pay to Park and Pay to Fuel as well as Track & Explore and a loyalty program for users, initially rolled out in selected markets.

Moreover, the integration of Powerpass into the app streamlines the charging process for electric Škoda vehicles, claims the manufacturer.

All current and upcoming models support the newest update, including those with combustion engines and plug-in hybrid powertrains manufactured after July 2020. Users who previously used the MyŠkoda Essentials app can now make transition to the new MyŠkoda app, keeping their existing Škoda account.

Meanwhile, owners of Škoda models produced until July 2020 will continue to use the MyŠkoda Essentials app for the time being.

Martin Jahn, Škoda Auto Board Member for Sales and Marketing, says:

“At Škoda Auto, we put our customers first and strive to make their journey as seamless as possible. Listening to our customers’ feedback is therefore essential to enhance their user experience inside and outside the car through innovative new features.

“We are thus enhancing the functionality of the MyŠkoda app, migrating all features to one platform. With the integration of Powerpass, EV and Plug-in hybrid customers have direct access with our new app to more than 660,000 charging points across Europe. And with smart services like Pay to Park and Pay to Fuel, we are further facilitating everyday life of many more customers.”

