Microsoft to open London AI office, Tesla scraps entry-level EV plans



Microsoft is opening a new office in London dedicated to artificial intelligence (AI) research and development. The tech firm’s AI boss Mustafa Suleyman said it will advertise roles for “exceptional individuals” in the coming weeks and months. But he has not said how many jobs will be created. Microsoft is a major investor in ChatGPT-creator OpenAI, which itself opened an office in London in 2023. “There is an enormous pool of AI talent and expertise in the UK,” said Mr Suleyman in a blog post. BBC

Apple’s App Store has famously been a walled garden for a while now. The tight policies have only recently been changing mostly thanks to EU regulations. Though, even that has been a bumpy process met with a lot of pushback from Cupertino. Thankfully, things seem to be looking up, and Apple’s most recent App Review Guidelines now offer a more relaxed attitude towards offering additional content from within apps. Notably, this includes retro game console emulators that, under the new rules, may allow users to download games, also commonly known as ROM files. GSM Arena

Google is considering charging for artificial intelligence (AI)-powered search in what would be the biggest shake-up of its business model since its founding. The search giant, which is owned by Alphabet, has never before put any of its core products behind a paywall. However, bosses are considering charging for new “premium” search features powered by AI, according to the Financial Times. The company is grappling with how to capitalise on the AI revolution in technology without threatening its advertising-funded business model. Telegraph

Bike rental firm Lime is planning a £25m expansion in London after the company’s scooters were banned from Paris last year. Lime hope to expand their cycle hire services to three further boroughs and open a new warehouse in north London. Lime’s e-bikes are currently available to rent in 16 London boroughs. The firm has previously claimed that 97 per cent of the population in the capital is never more than two minutes from a Lime bike. Standard

After experimenting with AI playlist generation in its DJ feature last year, Spotify is now launching a beta tool that allows users to create a curated tracklist based on text descriptions. Its new AI Playlist beta is initially rolling out to Spotify Premium subscribers on mobile devices in the United Kingdom and Australia. Android and iOS users in those locations can find the AI Playlist generator by heading into “Your Library” and tapping the “+” button at the top-right of the page. The Verge

Tesla has scrapped plans for a new ‘Model 2’ entry-level electric car, Reuters reports. The long-promised new model line, which boss Elon Musk recently suggested could enter production late next year, was tipped to come to market at less than £25,000 as a rival to the likes of the Volkswagen ID 2, Renault 5 and MG 4 EV. Reuters says the project has been scrapped and the platform that was to underpin the EV will now be used for a line of autonomous robotaxis. Autocar

Shares of Truth Social owner Trump Media & Technology Group tumbled 12% on Friday, sinking to their lowest level since the company went public last week. The selloff has erased nearly $2 billion from the value of former President Donald Trump’s stake in the company this week. Trump Media shared surged to as high as $79.38 on March 26, the day trading began on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “DJT.” Since then, the Truth Social owner’s share price has plunged by 49% to the closing price of $40.49 on Friday. CNN

