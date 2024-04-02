Hyundai IONIQ5 robotaxi completes ‘US driving test’

Share

Hyundai Motor’s new campaign film shows the IONIQ 5 robotaxi completing a process similar to U.S. driver’s license test

Based on Hyundai’s ‘Progress for Humanity’ vision, the film aims to convey freedom of mobility to all

It is hoped Hyundai Motor’s AI-based autonomous driving technology, powered by Motional, will bring positive change

Hyundai Motor Company has released a campaign film showing the all-electric, self-driving IONIQ 5 robotaxi successfully completing a process similar to a U.S. driver’s license test.

Created to convey the safety and trustworthiness of the IONIQ 5 robotaxi’s autonomous technology, the video features the IONIQ 5 robotaxi completing a series of public-level driving tests, including road driving in Las Vegas, U.S. This achievement, claims Hyundai, underscores the IONIQ 5 robotaxi’s reliability as well as the inclusivity of its autonomous vehicle technology.

The film starts with an interview with Pearl Outlaw, a visually impaired American woman, and her mother, Ruth. Pearl faces mobility limitations due to her condition, called Retinitis Pigmentosa, which hinders her from obtaining a driver’s licence.

Pearl’s story highlights everyday mobility challenges for the physically impaired, emphasizing the significance of autonomous driving technology in providing independence. The IONIQ 5 robotaxi promises to fulfill her dream of independent mobility while offering the freedom to explore without reliance on others.

“I’m a DMV Certified Driving Examiner with 25 years of experience. In that time, I’ve failed thousands and thousands of students in the interest of public safety,” said Kandice Jones, the examiner who tested the IONIQ 5 robotaxi.

“It’s going to be the same criteria – just like testing a human. We’ll be monitoring the speed, lane changes. I’m going to grade manoeuvres, making a complete stop, left turns, maintaining the lane, and of course reaction time.”

In the driving test, conducted by the highly experienced professional examiner, the IONIQ 5 robotaxi excelled, impressing with its speed control, lane changes and maneuvering, its ability to accurately stop at a stop sign, perform left turns, and its reaction time to developing hazards.

Captured in the video, the IONIQ 5 robotaxi effortlessly navigated the Las Vegas Strip, as well as the city’s suburban areas. The IONIQ 5 robotaxi achieves consistent driving performance in various driving environments thanks to its suite of advanced sensors, combining LiDAR, radar and cameras, claims Hyundai.

“As a company that pursues freedom of mobility, we at Hyundai aim to exhibit the safety and trustworthiness of the IONIQ 5 robotaxi through this campaign,” said Sungwon Jee, Senior Vice President and Global Chief Marketing Officer at Hyundai Motor Company. “We will continue our efforts to communicate our AI-based autonomous driving technology, which is set to provide positive changes to our customers’ everyday lives.”

The film ‘Hyundai gets its driver’s license’ can be seen on Hyundai Motor Company’s official YouTube channel – see below.

