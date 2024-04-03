Honda slashes £5,000 from e:Ny1 electric SUV

Share



Honda has slashed the price of its electric SUV, the e:Ny1, by £5,000 in a bid to boost sales and match competitor prices.

The price cuts have brought the e:Ny1 closer in line with rivals like the Hyundai Kona Electric.

That said, the Kona Electric is still cheaper, starting from £34,995 or £38,595 when equipped with the Long Range battery. The e:Ny1 doesn’t quite undercut the BYD Atto 3’s sub-£38k base price, either.

Effective from Tuesday 2 April, the revised pricing for the e:Ny1 sees the Elegance model starting from £39,995(OTR) or £299 per month. The Advance model now starts from £42,195 (OTR) or £339 per month. The e:Ny1 is available with 1.9% APR Representative and £3,000 deposit contribution, and this offer is available until 30 June 2024.

Customers will be able to arrange an e:Ny1 test drive with their local Retailers from today, and orders can be placed from Tuesday 23 April. From 23 April, customers will also have the flexibility to purchase the e:Ny1 either online, or in-store at Retailers to suit their preferences.

“April marks an exciting milestone for Honda as we unveil our new approach for the e:Ny1,” says Rebecca Adamson, Head of Automobile at Honda Motor Europe Limited (UK).

“We are incredibly excited for the future of electric mobility and are proud to offer customers an exceptional blend of convenience and affordability. This new proposition reflects our commitment to innovation and sustainability, and we are confident that it will empower customers to ‘Go Electric’ with enthusiasm.”

Interested customers can now book a test drive on the Honda website: Book a Test Drive (honda.co.uk), with the option to order via their local Retailers, or alternatively place their orders online, from 23 April.

For more information about the Honda e:Ny1, visit: Honda e:Ny1 BEV | Electric Family SUV | Honda UK

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Share this: Email

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Print

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pocket

