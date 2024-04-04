Google considers charging for using AI, ‘invisibility shield’ developed



Google, the search engine used by more than a billion people around the world, is reported to be considering charging for premium content generated by artificial intelligence (AI). The company, owned by Alphabet Inc, is said to be revamping its business model and looking at putting some of its core product behind a paywall. It would be the first time Google had charged for any of its content. Google said it did not have anything to announce “right now”. BBC

ChatGPT no longer requires creating an account, although there are a few stipulations. On Monday, OpenAI announced users can hop on ChatGPT without signing up. Previously, users were required to make a free account, but now, you can start using ChatGPT right away simply by navigating to the site. However, using ChatGPT without an account comes with a few restrictions. You won’t be able to save or review your chat history or share responses. Plus, without an account, you can’t use custom instructions and voice conversations. Mashable

The Israeli military’s bombing campaign in Gaza used a previously undisclosed AI-powered database that at one stage identified 37,000 potential targets based on their apparent links to Hamas, according to intelligence sources involved in the war….Israel’s use of powerful AI systems in its war on Hamas has entered uncharted territory for advanced warfare, raising a host of legal and moral questions. Guardian

Most people who grew up reading the Harry Potter book series have dreamed of owning their very own invisibility cloak. Now, that dream can become a reality, as scientists have developed an ‘invisibility megashield.’ The £699 shield uses a precision engineered lens array to bend light, rendering objects behind it almost invisible. And unlike Harry Potter’s cloak, the megashield is big enough to conceal multiple people standing side by side. Daily Mail

Leaving behind a ‘clone’ of yourself in the form of a digital avatar for loved ones to interact with once you’ve passed away used to be the stuff of science fiction, but is fast becoming a reality. Cheap, accessible, and user-friendly tools like Replica, Here After, and ElevenLabs (for voice cloning), allow people to create avatars which can mimic their likeness, their personality traits, and are armed with intimate knowledge of their lives to make for genuinely compelling ’recreations.’ Tech Radar

Microsoft is ending support for Windows 10 on October 14th, 2025, and you’ll need to pay yearly if you want to continue using the operating system securely. Microsoft will offer Extended Security Updates (ESU) for Windows 10 users, with pricing starting at $61 for the first year. Businesses and consumers will need to purchase ESU licenses for each Windows 10 device they plan to keep using after the end of the support cutoff date next year. The Verge

iOS 18 will be announced by Apple on June 10 on the first day of its Worldwide Developers Conference. The next iteration of its mobile OS could see the most significant design changes in years – multiple recent rumors claimed there will be a lot of design inspiration from visionOS, the software that runs on Apple’s Vision Pro headset. Today we get a first glimpse of what that may look like on iOS 18, with the leak of an alleged design resource for the mobile OS. The iPhone frame template you can see below was sent to MacRumors by an anonymous source claiming to have obtained it from an iOS engineer. GSM Arena