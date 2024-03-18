Why have Digital Casinos Become More Popular than Physical Ones?

Share

Ask the average person in the street to describe what they think when you say the word ‘casino’, and you’ll get some familiar stereotypes. The Las Vegas strip, James Bond and Monte Carlo, glamour and glitz. All of this is an indelible part of the cultural story of the casino across the 20th century and the beating heart of its appeal – but if one were to ask the follow question as to whether these ideas are indicative of a typical casino in 2024, the reality would differ from the average response markedly.

That’s because the real movers and shakers in the world of casino gaming have long since departed from their brick-and-mortar roots. Of course, hotspots like Vegas and Macau draw millions of players a year to engage with sensational and utterly unique table gaming experiences, but this segment of the industry has come to account for an ever smaller share of global casino revenues.

That’s naturally because of the rise of online and digital casinos. Once upon a time, these were mere sideshows or passing amusements unfit to be compared with the quality of gameplay on offer in a physical venue – but much has changed.

Advancements in computer technology, internet speeds – and then the growing adoption of the smartphone – have all contributed to a situation where online casinos now account for over a quarter of all gaming revenues with growth projected to continue indefinitely at present.

But what is it about online casinos that have proven so popular? It’s a combination of accessibility and affordability primarily. Let’s break it down.

Affordable and Customizable

A round trip to a casino hotspot is an expensive proposition for anyone – from flights to accommodation and food – and that’s before you even place your first bet. In our increasingly costly modern world, physical casinos are seen as somewhat inaccessible to many would-be gamers. That’s especially true when compared alongside online casinos.

Digital platforms have a number of approaches to making the casino gaming experience much more accessible to gamers, which has the knock-on effect of making them more appealing to novices and casual casino fans.

For example, the modern phenomenon of casino bonuses has a large part to play in the story of the rise of online casinos. Special offers are nothing new of course, but whereas classic casinos prefer to offer a limited selection of deals designed to appeal to the widest array of players, online casinos have no need for such restrictions. Instead, they’re at liberty to furnish competitive welcome offers and other sign-up bonuses to dedicated platforms like CasinoBonusCA that collate these. There, players can find deals to suit their niche requirements, irrespective of whether they’re an ardent poker player, a slots aficionado, or a dedicated high roller.

On Demand

There’s another glaringly obvious difference between digital and physical casinos, but it’s one that accounts for the hugely different picture of their market cap in the 2020s. It’s that online casinos are available online. That means that wherever a person is, if they have a device that can access them such as an iPhone, and a cellular or WiFi connection to run it, they can play casino games.

That’s extremely significant as it means that online casinos have adapted to the routines, schedules and requirements of modern busy people, rather than said patrons having to work around the casino’s own imposed opening times.

Not all casino games are the same. Some are night owls that like to unwind at the tables at the end of a long day, whereas others may prefer to play a few games of slots on their lunch break at work. Online casinos are set up to cater to players, no matter how they want to play. It’s for this reason that they have come to represent the greatest growth area today across the entire casino market.

There’s also the physical dimension to this as well. Many places don’t even have nearby brick-and-mortar casinos to go to. In the past, people living in these regions were simply unable to access the thrills of these titles – but that has now changed as a result of the rise of digital venues.

