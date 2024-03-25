Survey suggests half of Brits stressed by parking

Share

New survey confirms that half of Brits (49%) find parking stressful

40% of respondents say parking is more stressful when members of their family are in the vehicle

More than half of UK families (57%) have concerns around buying or using a large car because of ‘parking stress’

New Park Assist Plus with memory function can complete a number of parking manoeuvres

New data suggests that half of Brits (49%) find parking stressful and take measures to avoid certain manoeuvres, where possible, according to Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles.

One in four UK drivers said parking with family members in the vehicle is more stressful, with reverse parking – the most common garage parking manoeuvre – topping the list of most stressful manoeuvres (15%).

As a result, more than half of UK families (57%) have concerns around buying or using a large car because of parking stress, despite growing preference for a larger vehicle.

The range of parking functions available on the Volkswagen ID. Buzz – including the new Park Assist Plus with memory function – means that parking stress could be a thing of the past, claims VW.

The Park Assist Plus function can automatically reverse park ID. Buzz in both parallel and perpendicular spaces, with parallel parking frequently cited as a stress-inducing manoeuvre for drivers.

The average UK garage space measures 2.4m x 4.9m, as has been the case for many years. But with the average size of vehicles in the UK car park continuing to increase in order to meet demand and increased safety legislation, UK parkers are challenged with executing ever more precise parking manoeuvres.

Available across the Volkswagen ID. Range, the Park Assist Plus system can be taught up to five different parking manoeuvres. The function remembers parking manoeuvres at speeds below 40km/h with a travel distance of up to 50 meters – for example, for reversing into a tight bay or garage.

Before carrying out a parking manoeuvre, Park Assist Plus can also search for a parking space, further simplifying the process and taking yet more stress off drivers. When driving past parking spaces, the intelligent assistance system detects suitable parallel parking spaces at speeds of up to 40km/h and parking bays at up to 20km/h. The driver then only needs to stop at the selected parking space, press the brake and activate and monitor the parking procedure.

Built on Volkswagen’s electric-first Modular Electric Drive Kit (MEB), the ID. Buzz is Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles’ first factory-built all-electric model.

Watch here as The Eshuns experience the technology for themselves:

For more information regarding Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles’ award-winning range of products and services, please visit: www.volkswagen-vans.co.uk.

