Skoda unveils €25,000 Epiq EV – due to launch 2025

Škoda Auto has revealed the name of its battery-electric city SUV crossover, along with a design study showing a first glimpse of the new model.

Due to be unveiled in 2025, the Škoda Epiq will cost around 25,000 Euros.

At 4.1 metres in length, the Škoda Epiq city SUV crossover will have plenty of space for five people and a luggage capacity of up to 490 litres, claims the manufacturer. Offering a maximum electric range of 248 miles (400 kilometres), it Tech-Deck Face in glossy black is a modern reinterpretation of the familiar Škoda grille and houses electrical devices like the distance radar and the front camera.

The Tech-Deck Face is flanked by bifunctional, T-shaped LED elements for the daytime running lights and indicators. The front headlamps are in a lower, secondary position. Their light modules have a cubist-inspired design and feature Matrix LED technology.

The Škoda Epiq will be the first production vehicle to feature a minimalist Modern Solid interior focusing on durable, practical and sustainable materials. It has an open storage compartment that includes a wireless mobile phone charger in the free-floating centre console as well as Simply Clever compartments for even more storage options. The boot also benefits from some of the brand’s hallmark Simply Clever details such as bag hooks, cargo elements, fastening hooks and a hidden underfloor compartment.

The two-spoke steering wheel showcases the new Škoda lettering as well as physical buttons and haptic scroll wheels with Flashy Orange accents to control key functions while driving. The mobile digital key enables a wide range of interactions via the customer’s smart device, thus enhancing the user’s digital experience.

The Škoda Epiq also supports bidirectional charging, transforming the car into a rolling energy storage unit that can feed excess electric energy into the customer’s home and other appliances.

The city SUV crossover will be made in Pamplona, Spain, as a joint development and production project of Volkswagen’s Brand Group Core representatives Škoda, Cupra and Volkswagen.

Says Klaus Zellmer, CEO of Škoda Auto:

“The coming Škoda Epiq will package a lot of car for an attractive price and a big interior with a compact size. Our customers want choices, which is why we are expanding our growing e-mobility portfolio into this popular segment. I hope these first design teasers demonstrate that the Epiq will shine because of its modern design, everyday range and user-friendly technologies – all of it affordable.”

