Pay out for Uber Eats driver over face scan bias, Galaxy AI to roll out on S23 phones

A black Uber Eats driver has received a payout after “racially discriminatory” facial-recognition checks prevented him from accessing the app to secure work. When Pa Edrissa Manjang began working for Uber Eats, in November 2019, its app did not regularly ask him to send selfies in order to register for jobs. But the Microsoft-powered Uber Eats app increased these verification checks. And in 2021, it said after “careful consideration” his account would be removed, due to “continued mismatches”…The Equality and Human Rights Commission and the App Drivers and Couriers Union funded Mr Manjang’s case. The EHRC was concerned the artificial intelligence in the facial-recognition checks had deprived him of his income. BBC

Children under 14 will be barred from joining social media in Florida from next year. Signed into law by governor Ron DeSantis, the legislation directs social media firms to delete the accounts of under-14s. Children aged 14 and 15 will also need parental consent before signing up for platforms like Instagram and Snapchat. Companies which fail to delete accounts risk being sued on behalf of children – with the minor awarded up to $10,000 (£7,908) – and could also be fined up to $50,000 (£39,538) per violation of the law. Sky News

If you’re a Samsung Galaxy S23 owner then your phone might get a major update on March 28, as following news that Galaxy AI would start rolling out to the Galaxy S23 line in late March, Samsung Korea and Samsung China have both now announced March 28 as the big day. These announcements were spotted by SamMobile, though as we haven’t heard this date specified for other countries yet it’s possible that S23 owners in other regions might be waiting a little longer. Still, we’d think most owners should have Galaxy AI on their phones by the end of the month, so keep an eye out for the update from March 28 onwards. Tech Radar

Chinese electric vehicle makers are showcasing their latest models, including a flying car, as they take on global rivals at the Bangkok International Motor Show. Companies like BYD, XPeng and Great Wall Motors are quickly growing their sales in Thailand, challenging longstanding market leaders like Toyota, Isuzu and Ford, as they expand exports across the globe. And Thailand, one of the biggest markets in Southeast Asia, a region of more than 600 million people, has made developing its EV market a priority. Independent

While we’re more than familiar with Denon’s impressive range of home cinema amplifiers, it should also be known that the company makes a range of soundbars too. The latest addition to its lineup is the DHT-S218, a soundbar that’s set to strike the balance between affordability, convenience and sound performance. The S218 is set to include a myriad of useful features, including HDMI eARC for connecting to your TV and also HDMI passthrough connection that supports 4K and Dolby Vision HDR. WhatHiFi

Apple, Meta and Google face fines of billions of euros after the European Union opened the first investigations under new laws designed to rein in Big Tech. Margrethe Vestager and Thierry Breton, the EU’s competition and digital markets chiefs, announced five investigations into the three companies on Monday. They concern areas including the companies’ smartphone app stores and Meta charging a monthly fee to users in Europe who do not want to see adverts on Facebook and Instagram. Telegraph