Nvidia announces ‘Project GRooT’, Cyber-flasher first to be jailed for new offence

Nvidia’s new computer model is designed to pave the way for AI-powered humanoid robots. At the company’s GTC event in San Jose, Nvidia announced “Project GR00T,” a software platform that can enable a robot to understand human language and replicate human actions. The computer model promises to help today’s robot makers build machines capable of interacting with humans and navigating real-world environments. “The ChatGPT moment for robots might be around the corner,” says Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. PC Mag

A convicted paedophile who sent a picture of his erect penis to a 15-year-old girl has become the first person to be jailed for cyber-flashing in England and Wales. Registered sex offender Nicholas Hawkes, 39, of Basildon, Essex, also sent unsolicited photos to a woman. The woman took screenshots of the WhatsApp image sent on 9 February and reported it to police the same day. Hawkes, who admitted two charges, has been jailed for just over 15 months. BBC

Social media giant TikTok is seeing stalled growth in the US for the first time as it faces a wave of challenges including a licensing dispute with potential forced sale of its US operations, and a lukewarm foray into e-commerce. That’s according to The Wall Street Journal, which cited people familiar with the matter as saying that TikTok’s US user growth has stagnated for the first time since its launch, despite reaching 170 million users in the US. Music Business Worldwide

The next-generation iPad Air is now reportedly shipping to the United States and other countries in preparation for launch. The rumor comes from the leaker known as “Instant Digital,” who claims that manufacturers in China are now shipping the 2024 iPad Air in two sizes to overseas locations.



“Everything is ready” for launch, the Weibo user says. The sixth-generation ‌iPad Air‌ is rumored to feature the M2 chip, a redesigned rear camera, and specification upgrades including Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi 6E. Mac Rumors

A far-right Austrian who received donations from and communicated with the Christchurch terrorist before the 2019 attack has had his X account restored, with X owner Elon Musk replying to one of his tweets. The founder of the so-called Identitarian Movement, Martin Sellner, who preaches the superiority of European ethnic groups, was banned from Twitter in 2020 under the former management along with dozens of other accounts linked to the movement amid criticism over the platform’s handling of extremist content. The Guardian

Scientists have figured out a way to mass-produce solar panels made out of a so-called miracle material that can massively boost their efficiency. Perovskite has been hailed for its potential to revolutionise renewable energy, however converting its record-breaking success in the lab into commercial solar panels has proved difficult due to durability and reliability issues. A major study into possible production methods for the technology has now concluded that a vacuum-based approach could allow the next-generation solar panels to be manufactured on a commercial scale. Independent