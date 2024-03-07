Lotus reveals price of Emeya EV ‘hypercar’ will start at £95,000

Share

Three models available, with prices starting from £94,950 / €106,400

Customers in the EU can now order their vehicles. For more information on this and to configure Emeya, visit www.lotuscars.com/emeya/specifications

Lotus has revealed the UK and EU pricing and further details of its first electric hyper-GT, Emeya. It has also launched the configurator for the car online, for customers to design and personalise their vehicle ahead of placing their order.

The all-new Emeya, which customers in Europe will receive from Q3 this year, sets a new benchmark in EV performance and usability, claims the manufacturer.

Commenting on Emeya, Feng Qingfeng, CEO, Lotus Group, said:

“Electric cars do not have to be boring. We are combining our rich sports car heritage with the latest cutting-edge technologies to redefine what it means to drive an electric vehicle. Emeya seamlessly blends exceptional ride and handling with world-class luxury, performance, comfort, connectivity, and range – bringing drivers the ultimate grand tourer package with the unrivalled driving experience of a true Lotus.”

Emeya is competitively priced in the luxury GT segment, and will be available in three variants:

Emeya, the entry point for the range, starting at £94,950 (€106,400).

Emeya S, a well-equipped Hyper-GT model, beginning from £107,450 (€126,950).

Emeya R, the flagship, which starts at £129,950 (€150,990).

Emeya was launched in China on 18 January. It is offered in six colours including two new finishes that are now available as exterior options across the entire Lotus electric vehicle range – Boreal Grey and Fireglow Orange. The additional colours include Solar Yellow, Akoya White, Stellar Black and Kaimu Grey. For more information on Emeya please visit www.lotuscars.com/emeya/

Features include (information provided by Lotus):

Innovative, driver-focused suspension design available with all wheel drive, advanced active roll control and rear-wheel steering.

Advanced active aerodynamics such as active air dam under the front bumper and an active rear spoiler. These increase downforce and therefore stability in the car when deployed and reduce drag when not deployed.

Downforce of 150 kg at 250 km/h, with a low drag coefficient of 0.21 Cd. With this, drivers can tailor the driving experience to their environment. For instance, on a technical mountain road, a customer can engage Sport mode to boost downforce, increase agility and better connect with the road.

Power of up to 905 bhp, enabling Emeya to accelerate from 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph) in under 2.8 seconds, and making it one of the quickest electric cars in the world.

Advanced new high-performance twin-layer battery design’s cooling attributes support even greater repeatability and sustainability of performance, even under extreme driving conditions such as on a circuit, yet also provides greater driving range between charges.

Lightweight carbon ceramic brakes reduce weight and braking distance – which contribute to dynamic handling – as well as doubling the lifespan of the components.

Up to five driving modes including Range, Tour, Sport, Individual and Track. Drivers can control the ride height, air suspension stiffness, acceleration response, seat configuration (with adjustable side bolsters), and more to optimise efficiency, performance, and comfort in any environment.

An electronically controlled air suspension system with advanced onboard sensors respond to changes in road conditions and automatically adjust the vehicle set-up. This ensures the smoothest ride and optimum driving experience for customers.

Combined with Emeya’s low driving position, every element of the car is designed to connect drivers to the road and evoke the genuine feeling of being in a true Lotus sports car.

Next-generation connectivity

A state-of-the-art 15.1-inch HD OLED Lotus Hyper OS infotainment system, which features an interactive 3D display of Emeya to access its numerous functions. Powered by Unreal Engine gaming tech, the car is able to respond rapidly in real-time to any changes the driver makes and adjust accordingly. For instance, touching the screen to open the doors will immediately open the doors on the car.

Intelligent EV routing, which is capable of learning individual driving patterns, such as departure times, destinations, and routes, to offer every driver a personalised experience.

An expansive Augmented Reality head-up display for the driver, meaning they can clearly see important vehicle data without taking their eyes of the road.

Over-the-air software updates as required and delivered direct to each Emeya, so Lotus can continue to advance the driver experience by offering new services and upgrades.

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Share this: Email

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Print

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pocket

