Joe Biden says he would sign TikTok ban, brakes fail on Big Brother winner’s Jaguar EV

Share



Joe Biden has said he would sign legislation banning popular video-sharing app TikTok in the United States. Legislation passed through the US House Energy and Commerce Committee unanimously on Thursday calling on China’s ByteDance to divest its ownership of TikTok or effectively face a US ban. Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson, who supports the bill, has indicated it will soon come up for a full vote in the House. Sky News

Britain’s hard-pressed carers need all the help they can get. But that should not include using unregulated AI bots, according to researchers who say the AI revolution in social care needs a hard ethical edge. A pilot study by academics at the University of Oxford found some care providers had been using generative AI chatbots such as ChatGPT and Bard to create care plans for people receiving care. That presents a potential risk to patient confidentiality, according to Dr Caroline Green, an early career research fellow at the Institute for Ethics in AI at Oxford, who surveyed care organisations for the study. The Guardian

Craig Phillips, former winner of the reality TV show Big Brother, has described his fear when the brakes failed on his Jaguar I-Pace electric vehicle while he was driving. It is the second report of the brakes failing on this particular model while in motion. Mr Phillips said it was “terrifying” to feel “out of control” of the vehicle while his family were also inside. Jaguar said it was investigating and took both claims seriously. Earlier this week, another I-Pace driver claimed to have found himself unable to brake on a motorway as the car accelerated and had to be flanked by police. BBC

Massive discounts and plenty of incentives will be offered by manufacturers desperate to shift their EV stocks and avoid being fined. That’s the view of former UK CEO and president of Hyundai Tony Whitehorn, who said the ball had already started rolling with a financial deposit allowance of up to £8,000 on one volume-selling vehicle alone as UK car brands try to speed up the switch to electric. Whitehorn said EV manufacturers operating in the UK faced hefty fines under the ZEV mandate if they failed to hit certain targets. Car Dealer

Shortly after Apple terminated Epic Games’ developer account, the EU Commission launched a probe against the Cupertino-based company to see if there’s any violation of the Digital Markets Act (DMA). And a swift decision followed. In an X post, Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney said that Apple will be reinstating the European developer account after the EU Commission enforced the DMA. The X post even suggests that the EU’s decision paves the way for an Epic Games Store on iOS in Europe. This has been a long-standing dispute between Apple and Epic Games, as the former does not allow third-party app stores on its platform, which directly violates EU’s Digital Markets Act.

The DMA went through its first major challenge with Apple banning Epic Games Sweden from competing with the App Store, and the DMA just had its first major victory. Following a swift inquiry by the European Commission, Apple notified the Commission and Epic that it would relent… — Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) March 8, 2024

Microsoft has now confirmed that the Russian cyberspies who broke into its executives’ email accounts stole source code and gained access to internal systems. The Redmond giant also characterized the intrusion as “ongoing.” In an updated US SEC filing and companion security post, Microsoft provided more details about the security breach, which it first disclosed in January. “In recent weeks, we have seen evidence that (Kremlin-backed hackers) Midnight Blizzard is using information initially exfiltrated from our corporate email systems to gain, or attempt to gain, unauthorized access,” according to the latest disclosure. The Register

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Share this: Email

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Print

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pocket

