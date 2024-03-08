International Women’s Day: Falling support for EV adoption among women

Share

UK-wide survey conducted by Electrifying.com and The AA reveals fewer than one in ten women believe their next car will be electric

61% of women say they feel less confident at the prospect of driving an EV than they do a petrol or diesel car

Just 6% of women feel they have the knowledge and confidence to buy a used electric car. Two-thirds of women say they find the prospect of charging an EV confusing

Results show a significant decline in general attitudes from women towards electric cars over the last two years – but two-thirds say opportunity to take an extended test drive would boost their confidence

On International Women’s Day 2024, the UK’s leading EV advice site Electrifiying.com is calling on the Government to step up and ensure that women don’t get left behind on the road to electrification.

A joint survey of 3,712 female drivers by Electrifying.com and The AA found that two-thirds of women don’t want to give up their petrol or diesel cars, citing concerns around how to charge an electric car and a lack of confidence in the infrastructure as key reasons – with 55% of women telling us that they have concerns about their personal safety due to the location of some charging points.

Female drivers also told us that they have concerns about running out of charge with their family in the car, with 60% giving this as a reason for their reluctance to switch.

Women’s enthusiasm to embrace electric vehicles has dropped dramatically over the past two years with just 16% saying that they feel confident about the prospect of charging an electric car, compared to 40% of men. And the number of women who feel less confident at the prospect of driving an EV than they do a petrol or diesel car has risen to 60%, up from 50% in 2021.

A resounding 66% of female drivers said that clear and easily accessible information about electric cars – along with the opportunity to drive one – would help give them the confidence they need to switch, with 1 in 5 admitting they find information about how electric cars work confusing.

To ensure no woman gets left behind on the road to electric, the female-fronted website Electrifying.com is calling for a Government led campaign to help alleviate the genuine concerns women have about EVs. Additionally, it is calling on the automotive industry to come together and offer women the opportunity to take extended test drives of electric cars to bolster their confidence – in a pressure-free environment away from the dealership.

Says Founder and CEO of Electrifying.com Ginny Buckley:

“As the founder of a female-led automotive brand I know that owning a car empowers women and gives them independence. So it’s crucial that female drivers aren’t left behind on the road to electrification due to a lack of knowledge.

“Our research clearly shows that women have concerns and questions about EVs which differ from those of men, which is why we’re calling on policy makers and automotive brands to provide clear and accessible information to help female car buyers get to grips with this new technology.”

