Doctors use Apple Vision Pro during surgery, British robot Ameca does celeb impressions

A medical team at Cromwell Hospital in London strapped on the $3,500 Apple Vision Pro during two spinal surgeries. Doctors are calling the device a “game-changing” tool, beefing up Apple’s claims that the headset has a future as a medical device. Doctors weren’t wearing the Vision Pro themselves, but a scrub nurse reportedly had the VR goggles on during preparations for the surgeries and during the procedures. The Vision Pro was used to view virtual screens imposed on the operating room to select tools and monitor surgery progress. Gizmodo

BYD is looking to break the 1200-mile range barrier with its next petrol-electric cars, which are set to adopt a fifth-generation plug-in hybrid system and a fourth-generation EV platform. The new range-busting PHEV system, elements of which are expected to be revealed at the Beijing motor show in April, is an evolution of the Dual Mode (DM) system used throughout the current BYD line-up. The Chinese manufacturer launched the DM system in 2008 and has continually updated it with new technological advances ever since. Autocar

The European Parliament has approved the world’s first comprehensive framework for constraining the risks of artificial intelligence (AI). The sector has seen explosive growth – driving huge profits but also stoking fears about bias, privacy and even the future of humanity. The AI Act works by classifying products according to risk and adjusting scrutiny accordingly. The law’s creators said it would make the tech more “human-centric.” “The AI act is not the end of the journey but the starting point for new governance built around technology,” MEP Dragos Tudorache added. BBC

Apple is planning to make further changes in EU countries to allow some developers to distribute their iOS apps directly from a website. The new web distribution feature will be available with a software update “later this spring,” according to Apple, providing developers with a key new way to distribute iOS apps in EU markets without the need for a separate app store — as long as they’re willing to adhere to Apple’s strict rules. The Verge



It’s already predicted the future, told terrible jokes, and demonstrated a range of realistic facial expressions including blinking and smiling. Now, British humanoid robot, Ameca, has been showing off its range of celebrity impressions – and they’re eerily realistic. In a new video, the sophisticated machine – developed by Cornwall-based firm Engineered Arts – speaks in the style of Morgan Freeman, Elon Musk, and Donald Trump. Ameca is fitted with microphones, binocular eye mounted cameras, a chest camera and facial recognition software to interact with people. Daily Mail

Xiaomi launched the Mix Fold 3 last August, and now it’s working on the Mix Fold 4, possibly due for a summer release too. Today the prolific Weibo leakster Digital Chat Station has shared a list of the Mix Fold 4’s specs. The Mix Fold 4 is going to have a smaller crease on its folding screen compared to its predecessor, support for two-way satellite communication, possibly an IP rating for water resistance, a custom x-axis linear vibration motor, and a weight between 220g and 240g. The hinge has been strengthened, and should be even more durable.