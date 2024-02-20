UK leads operation against Lockbit, Fujifilm launches new TikTok-friendly camera



The UK has led an operation to disrupt what is thought to be the world’s largest criminal ransomware group. The National Crime Agency (NCA) has infiltrated systems belonging to Lockbit and stolen its data. The organisation is believed to be based in Russia and, by volume, be the most prolific ransomware group selling services to other criminals. On Monday evening, a message appeared on Lockbit’s website, saying it was “now under control of law enforcement”. The operation is being billed as one of the most significant disruptions of the cyber-criminal world. BBC

The first human patient implanted with a brain chip from Elon Musk’s company Neuralink can control a computer mouse “just by thinking”, the billionaire has said. Musk – who started the company in 2016 – said the patient seems to have fully recovered and the company is now trying to get as many mouse button clicks as possible from them. “Progress is good. The patient seems to have made a full recovery, with no ill effects that we are aware of,” Musk said during an event on Spaces, a way to have live audio conversations on X. Sky News

Drones could be used for critical medical deliveries, as well as for inspections of railways, power lines and roads, under proposals put forward by the UK’s air travel watchdog. The proposals, set out in a consultation published on Monday by the UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), would allow operators to fly their drones safely beyond the line of sight. While some drones have been flying beyond visual line of sight in the UK for several years, these flights have been primarily trials under strict restrictions. The Guardian

Twitter has restored the account of Alexei Navalny’s widow following a torrent of criticism. Yulia Navalnaya, the widow of Alexei Navalny had her account on X, formerly known as Twitter, reinstated after a brief suspension. Responding to a wave of online criticism following her suspension, the social network owned by Elon Musk said its defence mechanism “mistakenly flagged” her account as “violating our rules”. On Monday, Ms Navalnaya accused Vladimir Putin of killing her husband and said evidence would be provided shortly. She also vowed to take over her husband’s work. Telegraph



Fujifilm’s X100V was the toy to have over the last couple of years (thanks, TikTok) and the company has now released its successor, the 40.2-megapixel X100 VI, with large improvements across the board. While keeping the same retro form, it offers much faster shooting speeds, in-body stabilization, 6.2K 30p video and more. The X100VI looks identical to the previous model, with the same styling and control positions. The series was conceived as a street photography camera, borrowing a lot of styling cues from Leica’s famous rangefinder cameras. As such, it doesn’t have the world’s great ergonomics, but is light at 521 grams, discreet for shooting and can slide into a jacket pocket. Engadget