Tesla rival BYD launches electric supercar, Nothing teases Phone (2a) in London

BYD has launched an all-electric supercar that can hit 60 miles per hour (mph) in under three seconds, as the Chinese start-up seeks to challenge luxury brands such as Ferrari and Lamborghini. The Tesla rival’s Yangwang U9, which will initially go on sale in China with a price tag of 1.68 million yuan (£184,000), has claimed a top speed of 192mph. BYD has said the car can accelerate from zero to 100 kilometers per hour (62mph) in just 2.36 seconds, while also boasting a range of 279 miles. This marks BYD’s latest attempt to undercut Western carmakers after it recently overtook Tesla as the world’s best-selling electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer. Telegraph

Mobile network operator EE (BT) has today published a short progress update on their national work to switch-off the old 3G data (mobile broadband) network, which reveals that the last of 18,000 sites to be shut-down – in Belfast – was finally taken off the air last week. The United Kingdom’s mobile operators (EE, O2, Vodafone and Three UK) are currently in the process of phasing out their old 3G services, with 2G services expected to follow by 2033 at the latest (here). ISPreview

Nintendo Switch 2 won’t launch until March 2025 at the earliest, according to a new report. Japanese publication Nikkei reported the March 2025 release window with much of the same information leaked so far: that Nintendo’s next console is a Switch successor with similar hybrid functionality but a bigger screen. The Nikkei report does, however, suggest one of the reasons Nintendo has set a March 2025 release window is to ensure it can manufacture enough launch stock to satisfy demand. IGN

The X account of Matthew Perry has been targeted by hackers, according to reports. A foundation set up in honour of the Friends star, who died last October, appeared to be the target of a link in a pinned post at the top of his profile urging people to donate. However, the post actually linked to duplicate site. An Instagram post from the Matthew Perry Foundation said: “We have received reports that Matthew’s official X page has been hacked and is directing users to a fraudulent site soliciting donations via cryptocurrency.” Sky News

An unboxing like no other. Phone (2a) just dropped in London. Launching 5 March. pic.twitter.com/7hcb4ELYMG — Nothing (@nothing) February 26, 2024

Nothing’s teaser campaign for the Phone (2a) is still going on as the latest round of hype gives us an AR unboxing of the device. Nothing’s marketing team has placed Phone (2a) posters around London and a specific one near Old Street has the device’s new camera and a fancy AR rendition of the device in its retail box. This is our first official Phone (2a) look from Nothing, even though we’ve already seen leaked renders that confirmed the device’s design. The centered dual cameras are here to stay and we can also see the trio of Glyph lights on the back in action. It also seems that Phone (2a) will miss out on wireless charging as we don’t see a round charging coil.



Nothing Phone (2a)

Phone (2a) is expected to launch with a 6.7-inch AMOLED (FHD+ 120Hz) paired with a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro, 8/12GB RAM and a pair of 50MP cameras. Previous rumors suggest a price tag in the €349 range but we’ll have to wait until March 5 to see if that holds up. GSM Arena

