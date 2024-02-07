Sky hikes annual prices by average of 6.7%

Share



Sky internet, phone and Pay TV customers have today been told to brace for an average annual price hike of 6.7%, down from 8.1% last year. This will be introduced from 1st April 2024.

While Sky has traditionally shunned the inflationary (CPI/RPI) linked price hike policies of their rivals, which in recent years has resulted in their annual rises being lower than their rivals, it is still above the current level of inflation. Furthermore, some services, such as paid add-ons and calls, may increase by more than 6.7% (this is an average figure).

However, the fact that the latest annual increase is above the current level of CPI inflation (4%) also means that customers will be able to exit their contracts penalty-free. So once notified, you’ll have 30 days to decide.

Says Rocio Concha, Which? Director of Policy and Advocacy:

“It’s very disappointing to see Sky raising prices for customers in this unpredictable way. Consumers deserve pricing certainty rather than being blindsided with more above-inflation hikes.

“Unlike people trapped by their contract when prices rise, Sky customers can take action. Customers should send a message to Sky by voting with their feet and taking advantage of their right to exit within 30 days. Our recent research found, on average, Sky TV and broadband customers could save £152 by switching.

“Ofcom’s current proposals to ban inflation-linked price rises don’t extend to the ‘prices may vary’ terms that Sky is using for these ad-hoc hikes. The regulator should commit to closing this loophole and banning all forms of unpredictable price rises to protect millions of people.”

