Ring rinses customers with 43% price hike for subscription

Another user wrote: “40% plus increase in annual fee for no extra benefits. Not even an attempt to justify.”

Commenting on the price hike Natalie Hitchins, Which? Home Products and Services Editor said:

“Ring doorbells are popular for good reason but even before this latest price hike, Which? has highlighted the high cost of subscriptions as a factor that might put off some shoppers.

“At a time when many people have been struggling with the cost of living, these latest hikes to monthly bills will be unwelcome. Ring must justify these steep increases to its customers, particularly when it is unclear how its services are improving.”

Which? – How to save money on smart tech subscription costs