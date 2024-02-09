Ring rinses customers with 43% price hike for subscription
Users of Ring video doorbells have reacted angrily to a huge price hike set to be introduced in March. After buying the devices, customers can pay a subscription to store footage on the cloud, download clips and get discounted products.
That subscription is going up 43%, from £34.99 to £49.99 per device, per year, for basic plan customers. The firm, which is owned by Amazon, insisted it still provided “some of the best value in the industry.”
However, its customers appear not to agree, the BBC reports. One took to the Ring message board to say they would cancel their subscriptions and boycott the company.
Another user wrote: “40% plus increase in annual fee for no extra benefits. Not even an attempt to justify.”
Commenting on the price hike Natalie Hitchins, Which? Home Products and Services Editor said:
“Ring doorbells are popular for good reason but even before this latest price hike, Which? has highlighted the high cost of subscriptions as a factor that might put off some shoppers.
“At a time when many people have been struggling with the cost of living, these latest hikes to monthly bills will be unwelcome. Ring must justify these steep increases to its customers, particularly when it is unclear how its services are improving.”
