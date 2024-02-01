Parkopedia partners with Charge Hub for North American EV charging

Share



Connected car services provider Parkopedia is partnering with ChargeHub, the largest North American EV roaming hub operator, to enhance the charging experience for millions of North American EV drivers.

ChargeHub’s 80,000-strong network of charging stations across the US and Canada will be integrated into Parkopedia’s Payment Platform to enable in-car charger activations and payments via a single sign-on account on participating Charge Site Operators (CSOs).

The partnership provides drivers with direct access through their vehicles to a comprehensive number of chargers with coverage across North America, including Parkopedia’s information on parking and charging, dynamic availability data and charging transactions for EV drivers.

With the highly fragmented nature of charging in North America, adding access through a roaming hub of ChargeHub’s scale means that Parkopedia can provide drivers with stronger nationwide charger coverage. ChargeHub’s PassportHub provides the largest roaming hub in the US and Canada, claims Parkopedia, with more than 20 CSO partners and coverage of more than 70% of open network chargers across North America.

Parkopedia also claims the partnership provides scope for ChargeHub users to benefit from combined parking and charging data to improve their charging experience as well as to limit the risk of EV drivers receiving parking fines while charging. To date, 68% of US EV drivers have received a parking fine while charging, according to the Global Driver Survey, far higher than the global average of 57%, highlighting that North American drivers suffer the most from both charging and parking concerns.

Commenting on the new collaboration, Hans Puvogel, Parkopedia COO, said:

“Our latest partnership with ChargeHub is an important development for the industry, extending our North American charge point coverage while improving the parking and charging experience for EV drivers and ChargeHub users. North American drivers can now benefit from a streamlined charging experience with access to an additional 80,000 chargers in key locations, along with greater charging availability, location and parking data, combined with frictionless transactions, addressing the main pain points highlighted by EV drivers in our 2023 Global Driver Survey.”

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Share this: Email

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Print

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pocket

