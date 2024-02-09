Ofcom investigates Virgin Media over migration from analogue to digital landlines

Share



Ofcom has opened an investigation into Virgin Media’s compliance with its rules while migrating customers from analogue to digital landlines.

In a statement it said:

“We have been clear that during this process telecoms companies must ensure they identify, protect and support vulnerable customers. We are concerned about Virgin Media’s compliance with our rules requiring providers to treat vulnerable customers fairly.

“We are also concerned about the company’s compliance with our rules requiring providers to take all necessary measures to ensure uninterrupted access to emergency organisations.”

Commenting on the investigation Rocio Concha, Which? Director of Policy and Advocacy, said:

“It’s very worrying that Virgin Media may not have been meeting its responsibilities to vulnerable customers. It’s essential that all landline customers are able to reach emergency services if they need to, and that companies do not fall short when migrating vulnerable people from analogue to digital landlines as this could leave people at risk.

“Ofcom must be prepared to take action if its investigation concludes wrongdoing by Virgin Media. It’s important that no one is left behind as the transition to digital landlines continues.”

