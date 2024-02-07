Meta to label all fake AI images, record fall in fossil fuel use across EU and UK

Meta says it will introduce technology that can detect and label images generated by other companies’ artificial intelligence (AI) tools. It will be deployed on its platforms Facebook, Instagram and Threads. Meta already labels AI images generated by its own systems. It says it hopes the new tech, which it is still building, will create “momentum” for the industry to tackle AI fakery. But an AI expert told the BBC such tools are “easily evadable”. In a blog written by senior executive Sir Nick Clegg, Meta says it intends to expand its labelling of AI fakes “in the coming months”. BBC

The world’s biggest artificial intelligence companies are pushing the UK government to speed up its safety tests for AI systems, as Britain seeks to establish a leading role in regulating the fast-developing technology. OpenAI, Google DeepMind, Microsoft and Meta are among the tech groups that signed voluntary commitments in November to open up their latest generative AI models for review by Britain’s new AI Safety Institute. At the time, the companies pledged they would adjust their models if the institute found flaws in the technology. FT.com



There has been an unprecedented fall in fossil fuel use in the EU and UK – with renewables continuing to grow, according to a new report. EU and UK coal and gas power fell respectively by 19% and 16% in 2023, according to the European Electricity Review published on Wednesday by thinktank Ember. “Europe is entering a new era of energy transition, with the cleanest power sectors ever in the UK and the EU last year,” said Ember’s Europe programme director Sarah Brown. Sky News

We’ve all been there – you go to download a movie or a game, only to be met with the dreaded ‘spinning wheel of death’. But the days of having to hop on the office WiFi are finally a thing of the past, thanks to Virgin Media O2’s new service. The tech giant has switched on the UK’s first residential 2Gbps broadband service, dubbed Gig2. The service is 28 times faster than the national average connection, allowing customers to download video games, films, music, and large files within seconds. Daily Mail

Honor launched the Magic6 Pro in China last month, and now we are approaching the moment when the phone will go global at MWC 2024. The company is very proud of what it achieved with the phone’s camera setup and in the latest teaser it is hyping up the sports photography prowess of the flagship.

The Honor Magic6 Pro’s Falcon Camera system promises to leverage AI Motion Sensing capabilities, to auto-capture the incredibly fast sporting moments, such as the highlights of facing match. The company worked with Cecilia Berder, fencing World champion and Olympic silver medalist to give it a try. GSM Arena

Rowan Atkinson has been blamed for poor sales of electric cars in a report by the House of Lords. Atkinson, known for Mr Bean and the Blackadder series, found himself the centre of a real-life drama on Tuesday. The Lords’ environment and climate change committee was told that the actor, 69, was partly at fault for “damaging” public perceptions of electric vehicles (EVs). New petrol and diesel cars are set to be banned from 2035 under the Prime Minister’s net zero strategy. That ban is supposed to encourage motorists to start buying EVs, Telegraph