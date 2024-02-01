Mark Zuckerberg accused of ‘blood on his hands’, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 to get ‘glow up’

Share



Mark Zuckerberg was one of several social media bosses accused of having “blood on [their] hands” at a hearing where companies were criticised for not doing enough to protect children from being exploited on their platforms. Mr Zuckerberg, the chief executive of Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, faced a sea of people who held pictures of their dead children all affected by online harms. Also at the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing were the chiefs of X, Linda Yaccarino, Snap Inc’s Evan Spiegel, TikTok’s Shou Zi Chew and Discord’s Jason Citron. Sky News

Elon Musk says Tesla will move immediately to hold a shareholder vote on shifting the firm’s legal home from the US state of Delaware to Texas. It comes after a judge in Delaware annulled Mr Musk’s $55.8bn (£44bn) Tesla pay package. After the ruling, he posted on social media: “Never incorporate your company in the state of Delaware.” Many big firms, including Amazon, are registered in Delaware, which is known for having light taxation. This week, Judge Kathaleen McCormick found Tesla directors, who negotiated the pay package in 2018, were “perhaps starry eyed” due to Mr Musk’s “superstar appeal”. BBC

dire need of a glow-up and looking at new renders whipped up by leaker fat shaming, suggests a patent filed by the company. Its next phone could be notably thinner. The Galaxy S24 series is Samsung’s answer to anyone who thought the company got too comfortable with its success. The South Korean company’s foldable phones are also inand looking at new renders whipped up by leaker David Kowalski and Pigtou , the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will steal back the spotlight from bendable phones made by Chinese companies. Samsung had had enough of, suggests a patent filed by the company. Its next phone could be notably thinner. Phone Arena For almost a whole day last week, deepfake pornographic images of Taylor Swift rapidly spread through X. The social media platform, formerly Twitter, was so slow to react that one image racked up 47m views before it was taken down. It was largely Swift’s fans who mobilised and mass-reported the images, and there was a sense of public anger, with even the White House calling it “alarming”. For women who have been victims of the creation and sharing of nonconsensual deepfake pornography, the events of the past week will have been a horrible reminder of their own abuse. The Guardian Mike Lynch, the British technology tycoon accused of a multibillion fraud over the sale of his software business, has sued the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) as he prepares to face criminal trial in the US. Mr Lynch has launched a data protection claim against the SFO in the High Court, according to a legal filing on Wednesday. He has hired lawyers from boutique litigation firm Pallas Partners to pursue the claim. Telegraph Sony mapped out what 2024 will look like for PlayStation gamers during its first State of Play event of the year. As promised, 15 games were shown, from 10pm on January 31, and another teased. If you’re gagging for more info on the upcoming Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, we have bad news. It will get its own reveal show later on February 6. However, here are all 16 of the games, new and already known, at State of Play. We’ll dig into some of the highlights later. Standard

