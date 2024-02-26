Hosting a virtual games night with friends

Share



A games night with friends is one of the best ways to spend quality time with one another. This is a time for healthy competition, bonding and making lasting memories. However, the trials and tribulations of everyday life mean games nights in person aren’t always possible. Fortunately, they can now be done virtually, ensuring you and your friends don’t miss out on fun times.

Virtual gatherings are a huge part of modern life and really took off during the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to websites like Zoom growing exponentially. This allows you to chat with friends while doing activities like playing games online.

So, if you think a virtual games night with friends is something you want to do, make sure you plan an epic time for all using our guide below. Continue reading to find out what you need to do to make this a success.

Organising the event

While you’re not meeting in person, you’ll still need to invite your friends. We recommend organising your event as soon as possible to ensure everyone can make it.

Pick a date and time, and invite them to a call to chat while you play. Once you can see how many people are joining, you’ll be able to pick which games can accommodate that number.

Getting your setup ready

Depending on what you intend to play and the number of friends you invite, you may need additional equipment. Generally, all you need is a phone, laptop or game console with video chat functionality.

Services like Skype or Zoom are easy to use for this and ensure you can see everyone’s funny reactions.

Choosing a game

Opt for something simple or a game that everyone knows how to play and can accommodate enough players for your clan. You could search for the game or use an app or game store.

Some Ideas for games you can play include online bingo, escape rooms, team quizzes and many more. You don’t have to commit to just one, however, as your night can be filled with a plethora of games.

Fun extras

Go the extra mile and mail accessories to your friends to wear for the event. These can be linked to a specific theme or something that’s associated with each friend. Once the games night is done, you can send out prizes to the winner to celebrate their success.

