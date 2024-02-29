Google admits AI gaffe ‘was unacceptable’, EA cancels upcoming Star Wars game

The chief executive of Google has admitted that images generated by its artificial intelligence chatbot, which included black Nazis and American Indian vikings, were “completely unacceptable”. In an email to employees, Sundar Pichai said the answers generated by its chatbot Gemini have “offended our users and shown bias – to be clear that’s completely unacceptable and we got it wrong”. Google has been scrambling to challenge OpenAI, the Silicon Valley start-up which launched ChatGPT in 2022, and launched a revamped chatbot called Gemini earlier this year. Gemini is able to respond to questions in plain English or create pictures from text prompts. Telegraph

Three more news organizations have sued OpenAI and Microsoft, alleging copyright infringement, including the removal of author, title, and other copyright information while training AI models. The Intercept, Raw Story, and AlterNet filed separate lawsuits in the Southern District of New York. All three cases are being litigated by the same law firm. The publications said ChatGPT “at least some of the time” reproduces “verbatim or nearly verbatim copyright-protected works of journalism without providing author, title, copyright or terms of use information contained in those works.” EA

It seems that Apple has finally pulled the plug on its plans to create a car. The project has been rumored to have been in the making for years though not even a prototype has ever been officially released. Building cars is hard, even when you’re the biggest tech company in the world. Apple knew that if it was going to come out with an electric car it had to be the best. The best looking, the most advanced specifications and the best performance. Which in all is an impossible task. T3.com

Electronic Arts (EA) is cancelling an upcoming Star Wars game and will lay off 5% of its employees globally- approximately 670 people. The game, which was in early development, would have been a first-person shooter set in the Star Wars universe. The firm said the “streamlining” would “deliver deeper, more connected experiences for fans”. It is the latest example of the job cuts sweeping the gaming industry…EA announced in December 2023 it would be laying off staff at UK developer Codemasters, known for racing games F1 23 and EA Sports WRC. BBC

Bickering amongst policymakers and industry is setting the UK way behind China in the drive towards clean energy, the head of one of the UK’s largest energy providers has said. Speaking to City A.M. at London’s International Energy Week conference earlier this week, Octopus Energy chief executive Greg Jackson said the UK’s journey to 2030 and beyond will continue to be hampered until activity is prioritised over endless discussion. “What we need to do is just learn that we need to stop mucking around and bickering about the details and get on with it, or we will be subsumed,” he said. City AM

Dramatic new images have been released of the Odysseus spacecraft landing on the moon. The pictures, along with huge amounts of data, have been downloaded just hours before night falls at the lunar south pole and the lander’s batteries run out of power. Intuitive Machines, the US company behind the mission, said it will now be possible to reconstruct the landing to understand how Odysseus came to rest on its side. Sky News