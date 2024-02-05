Fake Biden video prompts Meta review, man pulled over for wearing Apple Vision Pro while driving

Share



The independent body that reviews how the owner of Facebook moderates online content has said the firm should label fake posts rather than remove them. The Oversight Board said Meta was right not to remove a fake video of US President Joe Biden because it did not violate its manipulated media policy. But it said the policy was “incoherent” and should be widened beyond its scope ahead of a busy election year. A Meta spokesperson told the BBC it was “reviewing” the guidance. “[We] will respond publicly to their recommendations within 60 days in accordance with the bylaws,” Meta said. BBC

Apple’s $3,500 Vision Pro hit the shelves on Friday and one user shared a video of what not to do while wearing the new tech – driving a Tesla hands-free. A decision that found himself seeing blue – lights – in his vision. On Friday, the same day of the virtual reality headset release, a user named Dante posted a video on X – formerly known as Twitter – of himself driving a Tesla while wearing the new tech. The video shows him driving down a highway in an unknown location with the Apple Vision Pro covering his eyes. At one point, both of his hands are off the wheel and he appears to be touching a screen that is only visible on the virtual headset. Daily Mail

In most of the United States, it’s illegal to wear a headset like Apple Vision Pro while driving, but a Tesla owner decided to do it anyway with predictable results. By @MalcolmOwen https://t.co/pVnb1vRfjv — AppleInsider (@appleinsider) February 5, 2024

Labour plans to force artificial intelligence firms to share the results of road tests of their technology after warning that regulators and politicians had failed to rein in social media platforms. The party would replace a voluntary testing agreement between tech companies and the government with a statutory regime, under which AI businesses would be compelled to share test data with officials. Peter Kyle, the shadow technology secretary, said legislators and regulators had been “behind the curve” on social media and that Labour would ensure the same mistake was not made with AI. The Guardian



Since the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, we’ve seen plenty of grumbling from new owners of the phones that the vivid display mode isn’t quite as vivid as it has been on previous models – but according to Samsung, it’s working as intended. This comes from a statement given to Teknofilo (via Android Police), in which Samsung Spain says that “some changes have been made to the display technology to provide a more natural viewing experience” (as per Google Translate). Tech Radar

A finance worker was tricked into paying £20m to scammers by a “deepfake” video call featuring AI copies of his co-workers, police in Hong Kong have said. The employee transferred the money to the criminals after they used artificial intelligence software to imitate the worker’s superiors, including his UK-based chief financial officer. Everybody on the video call apart from the victim was a fake representation of a real person, police said. Telegraph

Scientists at CERN – home to the world’s largest particle accelerator – have put forward proposals for a new “supercollider” which it is hoped will help uncover the secrets of 95% of the universe. The Future Circular Collider (FCC) is seen as the giant successor to the Large Hadron Collider (LHC), which sits in a 17-mile tunnel beneath the ground near Geneva, Switzerland – but the new machine is also facing criticism for its £17bn price tag. Sky News

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Share this: Email

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Print

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pocket

