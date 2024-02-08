Disney invests $1.5 billion into maker of Fortnite, Nuclear Fusion energy record set

Share



Disney’s chief executive, Bob Iger, has announced a series of moves which he hopes will bring “significant growth” to the entertainment giant. The plans include streaming an exclusive version of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert movie on Disney+. The firm will also invest $1.5bn (£1.2bn) in Epic Games, the maker of the hugely popular video game Fortnite. Disney has been under pressure from activist investor Nelson Peltz, who has called for a shakeup of the business. The US billionaire wants Disney to boost profits from its streaming business as well as improve the box office performance of its films. BBC

Teardown artists iFixit have pried open the Apple Vision Pro and awarded the device a “pretty impressive” provisional repairability score given the device is Apple’s first foray into such gear. After discovering earlier this week why the Vision Pro’s external eye display looks so weird, the iFixiteers returned with a deeper dive into Apple’s virtual-reality headset. This time, they focused on its display, which the team said has the highest density they’ve seen in any device. The Register

Scientists and engineers near the English city of Oxford have set a nuclear fusion energy record, they announced Thursday, bringing the clean, futuristic power source another step closer to reality. Using the Joint European Torus (JET) — a huge, donut-shaped machine known as a tokamak — the scientists sustained a record 69 megajoules of fusion energy for five seconds, using just 0.2 milligrams of fuel. Nuclear fusion is the same process that powers the sun and other stars, and is widely seen as the holy grail of clean energy.

A scam website impersonating legitimate phone network Lyca Mobile has found a way to reach the top of Google searches, Which? has warned. Google allows companies to pay for verified adverts, meaning their sites can feature at the top of relevant searches, but they need to pass an advertiser identity verification process beforehand, which is aimed at weeding out dodgy pages. But the consumer champion says a scammer mimicking Lyca Mobile has managed to bypass the verification check. Sky News

Shares in the British semiconductor giant Arm have surged to their highest level since last year’s New York flotation after it revealed booming sales. Arm rose by as much as 40pc in after-hours trading following the company’s third-quarter results – only its second set of financials since September’s initial public offering. If sustained, that would make Arm worth more than $100bn (£79bn), although shares later fell back to a 20pc gain. Telegraph

We’ve heard a lot about Apple’s upcoming Watch Ultra with microLED display but each time a report goes out, it paints a more pessimistic picture. The latest analysis comes from The Elec and it suggests Apple’s high-end smartwatch with microLED tech will arrive in 2027 at the earliest.

Supply chain analysts believe that Apple won’t be able to secure a enough microLED displays at a reasonable price before that. The current Watch Ultra’s display reportedly costs $40 for Apple to assemble, while the microLED screens will likely cost around $150. GSM Arena

The GMB has accused Amazon of resorting to “union-busting” tactics at its warehouses in the Midlands, with workplace message boards telling staff: “We want to speak with you. A union wants to speak for you.” The claim comes as the union prepares to take three days of strike action next week at Amazon’s Coventry warehouse, known as BHX4, as part of an industrial dispute that has been going on for more than a year. Staff are demanding a pay increase to £15 an hour and the right to negotiate with the company over pay and conditions. Guardian