BBC iPlayer to end PC/Mac downloads, Stellantis commits to Tesla EV charging

The BBC’s iPlayer streaming service is to end downloads for users who watch on desktop or laptop computers. Programmes will still be available to download on tablets and phones via the mobile iPlayer app. Currently viewers on PCs and Macs can save programmes via the iPlayer Downloads app, but that will be closed. The changes were “due to the low number of people using it and the cost required to keep it going” the BBC said. BBC

Apple’s iMessage is not being designated as a “core platform service” under the European Union’s Digital Markets Act (DMA), the European Commission announced today. The decision means the service won’t be hit with tough new obligations, including a requirement to offer interoperability with other messaging services. The Commission also opted against designating Microsoft’s Edge browser, Bing search engine, and advertising business as core platform services. The Verge

Last week, Bluesky opened up its doors. After a year in an invite-only closed beta, anyone who wants it can now sign up for an account with only an email address. Even if the value of an invitation had lessened somewhat in recent months (I have five sitting unused, and not for want of trying), there was clearly some pent-up demand. In just two days, the service has seen more than a million new signups. For comparison, it took Bluesky more than three months from the release of its iOS app last February until it hit 70,000 users. The Guardian



Stellantis is the latest manufacturer to commit to using Tesla’s NACS (North American Charging Standard). The company was the last remaining holdout among major automakers, meaning the NACS is becoming a true common standard. According to a press release, electric vehicles from Stellantis brands (which include Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Ram, Jeep and Alfa Romeo) will start using the NACS connector in select models next year. The automaker will also offer an adaptor for existing vehicles, meaning drivers will be able to charge using either NACS or Combined Charging System (CCS) ports. Engadget

British semiconductor champion Arm has eclipsed the value of all but two FTSE 100 companies as shares rallied after it posted booming sales. Shares in Arm were changing hands for more than $158 on Monday, up 33pc on its closing price on Friday, valuing the business at over $155bn (£123bn). The jump in its valuation means Arm is now behind only Shell and AstraZeneca in the values of FTSE 100 companies, which are worth £162bn and £147bn respectively. Telegraph

Used battery electric vehicle (BEV) sales in the UK jumped by 90.9% year-on-year in 2023, revealed the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT). With a record 118,973 units sold last year, BEVs took a market share of hybrid and electric vehicles 1.6% in 2023, up from 0.9% in 2022. This growth was experienced in other semi-electrified vehicles as hybrid electric and plug-in hybrid used car sales grew by 40% and 25.5%, respectively. In total, EVs increased their used market share by 1.6 percentage points to take up 5.6%. Current News

Openreach, the BT-owned infrastructure outfit, has notified UK service provders that it plans to launch what it describes as two new ‘turbo-charged’ speed tiers. The two new tiers, which will push download speeds to 1.2Gbps and 1.8Gbps, with both offering upload speeds of 120Mbps, will be available across Openreach’s full fibre network, which currently reaches 13 million homes and businesses across the UK. Available to order from April 1, Openreach says the offers will enable its service provider customers to sell 1Gbps and 1.5Gbps products. Digital TV Europe

