Apple launches Sports app, Xbox names games available to Nintendo Switch



Apple launched a new iPhone app today called Apple Sports, giving users a one-stop location to check scores, team stats, betting odds, and more across a number of major sports leagues. The app supports the NBA, NHL, NCAA, Premier League, and several other leagues at launch, including MLS — the soccer league Apple has exclusive streaming rights to. Bundesliga, LaLiga, Liga MX, Ligue 1, and Serie A are also supported, and more services will be added after launch. Apple says that MLB, NFL, NCAAF, NWSL, and WNBA will be available “for their upcoming seasons.” The Verge

An electric vehicle charger has been pulled from sale amid warnings that foreign hackers could use it as a “weapon” to cause electricity blackouts. The Office for Product Safety and Standards, the consumer safety regulator, has told charger company Wallbox that its Copper SB electric car charger does not comply with cyber security laws. That means it cannot be sold because it cannot be properly secured against hackers. Critics say continued sales of the Copper SB charger, which sells for around £500, risks letting hostile nations disrupt the UK’s critical national infrastructure. Telegraph



Two games that were formerly exclusive to Microsoft will soon be available on Nintendo’s Switch console. Narrative adventure game Pentiment will be released on Thursday, whereas co-op game Grounded will come out in April. In what some considered a major change of direction for the industry, Microsoft announced in February that four Xbox exclusives would soon be appearing on rival platforms. Until now, it had not been known what those titles were. The names of the other two games remain unknown, as do their release dates. BBC

WhatsApp said today it is rolling out a number of new formatting options on the app, including bulleted lists, numbered lists, block quotes and inline code. The company said these formatting features are available to users across platforms on iOS, Android, web and Mac. Apart from being used fully in one-on-one and group communications, these options will be available for the Channels broadcast feature as well. TechCrunch

It’s something that every iPhone user dreads: drenching their device in tea after an unfortunate spill… or dropping it in the bath. For years, the common advice given after clumsy mishaps has been to leave the iPhone in a bag of rice to soak up any excess moisture. But, according to recent advice from Apple, this technique is nothing more than an old wives’ tale – and can actually do more harm than good. The tech giant says small particles of rice can end up damaging the smartphone, especially if it ends up entering the charging port. Sky News

The entire “command and control” apparatus for the ransomware group LockBit is now in possession of law enforcement, the UK’s National Crime Agency has revealed, after it emerged that it had seized the criminal gang’s website in a coordinated international operation. The flood of data hacked back from the hackers has already led to four arrests, and the authorities promised on Tuesday to repurpose the technology to expose the group’s operations to the world. The Guardian