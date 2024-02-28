Apple ditches electric car project, Bitcoin hits $60,000 – first time since 2021

Apple is canceling its plans to build an electric car, according to multiple outlets, ending a secretive project that has consumed immense resources over the past decade. Executives from the company made the unexpected announcement during an internal team meeting on Tuesday, forecasting layoffs and telling employees that many of them would shift to working on generative artificial intelligence, per reports. Apple is believed to have spent billions of dollars attempting to develop an electric, semi-autonomous vehicle under the codename Project Titan, and its decision to kill the program is a major retreat from its previous strategy. The Guardian

OpenAI is now boldly claiming that The New York Times “paid someone to hack OpenAI’s products” like ChatGPT to “set up” a lawsuit against the leading AI maker. In a court filing Monday, OpenAI alleged that “100 examples in which some version of OpenAI’s GPT-4 model supposedly generated several paragraphs of Times content as outputs in response to user prompts” do not reflect how normal people use ChatGPT. Instead, it allegedly took The Times “tens of thousands of attempts to generate” these supposedly “highly anomalous results” by “targeting and exploiting a bug”. Ars Technica



Bitcoin has hit $60,000 for the first time since November 2021 – putting the cryptocurrency in touching distance of a new record high. One Bitcoin cost $60,650 at one point early on Wednesday afternoon, after days of huge rises. It’s close to the all time high of $67,707 recorded on 9 November 2021 when many people turned to the digital asset in the pandemic. After a collapse in price in late 2022, it has witnessed a resurgence – in large part due to new products in the US that allow people to track the value of Bitcoin without owning it, something known as an exchange traded fund (ETF).

Sony has announced it will lay off 8% of PlayStation employees globally, amounting to approximately 900 people. In addition to cuts in the US and Japan, the gaming giant said this would mean closing PlayStation’s London Studio entirely. In a blog post sharing an email sent to employees, boss Jim Ryan called the move “sad news” and said it was “a difficult day at our company”. “We have concluded that tough decisions have become inevitable,” he said.BBC

Oppo is another major tech giant to announce a new product at MWC 2024. Today, the company revealed its future plans about AI and the new Air Glass 3 XR (extended reality) eyewear prototype. The glasses can access Oppo’s AndesGPT model via a smartphone, providing a “burdenless” AI experience. The company obviously thinks pressing a button on your phone is too much effort and it’s trying to do something about it.

The Air Glass 3 weighs 50 grams and features a self-developed resin waveguide with a refractive index of 1.70. It has peak eye brightness of more than 1,000 nits. Oppo claims these features ensure an experience close to that of a regular pair of glasses while also providing the best full-color display of its kind. GSM Arena

A recent update to Microsoft Copilot’s beta build puts the AI assistant at the forefront of your Android phone and is now able to replace Google Assistant or Bixby as your preferred digital assistant. Google’s Android doesn’t restrict users to only being able to use Google Assistant as the default digital aid. For a while, you could choose between Google’s choice and Bixby. Even now, Google is letting users replace the Assistant with the AI-driven Gemini. The only one that has been missing is Microsoft Copilot. 9 to 5 Google