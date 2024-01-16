Xiaomi unveils 5 Redmi Note 13 phones from just £200

Share



Xiaomi has unveiled five new Redmi Note phones. The new range comprises the Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus 5G, the Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G, the Redmi Note 13 Pro, the Redmi Note 13 5G, and the Xiaomi Redmi Note 13.

Of these, the Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus 5G is the most high-end. It has a 6.67-inch 1220 x 2712 120Hz screen, an IP68 rating, up to 12GB of RAM, up to 512GB of storage, an in-screen fingerprint sensor, and a 5,000mAh battery with 120W charging.

With significant upgrades to camera system, design, display and processor, Xiaomi claims the Redmi Note 13 Series continues to close the gap between mid-range and flagship-level smartphones.

Importantly, the Redmi Note 13 Series boasts a versatile, upgraded camera system. The pro models, Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G, Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G, and Redmi Note 13 Pro, all feature an ultra-high resolution 200MP camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), ‘bring a flagship-level photography experience to users’, says the manufacturer.

Moreover, 2x/4x lossless zoom offers detailed close-ups from a distance and brings the possibility of focusing on individuals in crowds or zooming in on the action.

These advanced camera systems are supported by a large 1/1.4″ sensor and improved image processing, ‘ensuring astounding image quality even in complex and low light conditions’. The combination of this sensor, a super-large f/1.65 aperture, and Tetra pixel (advanced pixel-binning technology) is designed to deliver bright pictures even in poor lighting conditions, while the 7P lens with Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) reduces flare and ghosting.

The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G comes in Midnight Black, Moonlight White, and Aurora Purple, with two storage variants. The 12+512G version will be starting from £449/499 EUR. First sale begins on mi.com from January 18-31, where buyers will receive a free Redmi Watch 4 and Redmi Buds 5 as a gift with purchase.

In the UK, it will also be available for purchase on February 01 from Amazon, Currys, Argos and Very. In Ireland, it will be available for purchase on February 01 from Harvey Norman, Vodafone Ireland and Tesco Ireland. From February 01 until February 14, buyers will also receive a free Redmi Watch 4 and Redmi Buds 5 as a gift with purchase.

Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G is offered in Midnight Black, Ocean Teal, and Aurora Purple with two storage variants. The 8+256G version will be starting from £339/399 EUR. First sale begins on mi.com from January 18.

Redmi Note 13 Pro comes in Midnight Black, Lavender Purple, and Forest Green, with two storage variants. The 8+256G version will be starting from £279/299 EUR. First sale date is to be confirmed.

Redmi Note 13 5G comes in Graphite Black, with two storage variants. The 8+256G version will be starting from £279/200 EUR from mi.com.

Finally, the budget Redmi Note 13 comes in Midnight Black, Mint Green, and Ice Blue with three storage variants. The 6+128G version will be starting from £199/199 EUR. First sale begins on mi.com from January 18.

Redmi Note 13 Series Quick Specs

Pro models:

Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G Redmi Note 13 Pro Design • Colours: Midnight Black, Moonlight White, Aurora Purple • Dimensions: 161.4mm x 74.2mm x 8.9mm • Weight: 204.5g • IP68 • Colours: Midnight Black, Ocean Teal, Aurora Purple • Dimensions: 161.15mm x 74.24mm x 7.98mm • Weight: 187g • IP54 • Colours: Midnight Black, Lavender Purple, Forest Green • Dimensions: 161.1mm x 74.95mm x 7.98mm • Weight: 188g • IP54 Camera • 200MP main camera – f/1.65 – OIS • 8MP ultra-wide camera – f/2.2 • 2MP macro camera – f/2.4 • 16MP front camera • 200MP main camera – f/1.65 – OIS • 8MP ultra-wide camera – f/2.2 • 2MP macro camera – f/2.4 • 16MP front camera • 200MP main camera – f/1.65 – OIS • 8MP ultra-wide camera – f/2.2 • 2MP macro camera – f/2.4 • 16MP front camera Display • 6.67″ CrystalRes AMOLED display – Refresh rate: Up to 120Hz – Brightness: 1800nits peak brightness – Resolution: 2712 x 1220 (1.5K resolution) – Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus® – Supports Dolby Vision® – TÜV Rheinland certifications: Circadian Friendly, Flicker Free, Low Blue Light • 6.67″ CrystalRes AMOLED display – Refresh rate: Up to 120Hz – Brightness: 1800 nits peak brightness – Resolution: 2712 x 1220 (1.5K resolution) – Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus® – Supports Dolby Vision® – TÜV Rheinland certifications: Circadian Friendly, Flicker Free, Low Blue Light • 6.67″ AMOLED display – Refresh rate: Up to 120Hz – Brightness: 1300 nits peak brightness – Resolution: 2400 x 1080 – Corning® Gorilla® Glass 5 – TÜV Rheinland certifications: Circadian Friendly, Flicker Free, Low Blue Light Performance • MediaTek Dimensity 7200-Ultra – 4nm manufacturing process – CPU: Octa-core processor, up to 2.8GHz • LPDDR5 + UFS3.1 – 8GB+256GB, 12GB+512GB • Snapdragon® 7s Gen 2 – 4nm manufacturing process – CPU: Octa-core processor, up to 2.4GHz • LPDDR4X + UFS 2.2 – 8GB+256GB, 12GB+512GB • MediaTek Helio G99-Ultra – 6nm manufacturing process – CPU: Octa-core processor, up to 2.2GHz • LPDDR4X + UFS 2.2 – 8GB+256GB, 12GB+512GB – Expandable storage up to 1TB Battery & Charging • 5,000mAh (typ) battery • 120W HyperCharge • 120W in-box charger • USB-C • 5,100mAh (typ) battery • 67W turbo charging • 67W in-box charger • USB-C • 5,000mAh (typ) battery • 67W turbo charging • 67W in-box charger • USB-C Audio • Dual speakers • Dolby Atmos® • 3.5mm headphone jack • Dual speakers • Dolby Atmos® • 3.5mm headphone jack • Dual speakers • Dolby Atmos® Security • In-screen fingerprint sensor • AI Face Unlock • In-screen fingerprint sensor • AI Face Unlock • In-screen fingerprint sensor • AI Face Unlock Connectivity • Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM or nano SIM + eSIM) • Wi-Fi 6 • Bluetooth 5.3 • Supports NFC • IR Blaster • Bands – 2G: GSM: 850 900 1800 1900MHz – 3G: WCDMA:1/2/4/5/6/8/19 – 4G: LTE FDD:1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/18/19/20/26/28/32/66 – 4G: LTE TDD:38/40/41 – 5G: n1/3/5/7/8/20/28/38/40/41/66/77/78 •Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM or nano SIM + eSIM) • Wi-Fi 2.4GHz, 5GHz • Bluetooth 5.2 • Supports NFC • IR Blaster • Bands – 2G: GSM: 850 900 1800 1900MHz – 3G: WCDMA:1/2/4/5/6/8/19 – 4G: LTE FDD:1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/18/19/20/26/28/32/66 – 4G: LTE TDD:38/40/41 – 5G: n1/3/5/7/8/20/28/38/40/41/66/77/78 • SIM 1 + Hybrid (SIM or microSD) • Wi-Fi 2.4GHz, 5GHz • Bluetooth 5.2 • Supports NFC • IR Blaster • Bands – 2G: GSM: 850 900 1800 1900MHz – 3G: WCDMA: 1/2/4/5/6/8/19 – 4G: LTE FDD: 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/18/19/20/26/28/66 – 4G: LTE TDD: 38/40/41

Base models:

Redmi Note 13 5G Redmi Note 13 Design • Colours: Graphite Black, Ocean Teal, Arctic White • Dimensions: 161.11mm x 74.95mm x 7.6mm • Weight: 174.5g • IP54 • Colours: Midnight Black, Mint Green, Ice Blue, Ocean Sunset • Dimensions: 162.24mm x 75.55mm x 7.97mm • Weight: 188.5g • IP54

