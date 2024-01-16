Xiaomi launches new Redmi Note 13 phones, Apple ‘splits’ EU app store

Share



Xiaomi has started the year with a bang, unveiling five new Redmi Note phones, with the higher-end handsets in particular sporting some impressively high-end features. The new range comprises the Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus 5G, the Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G, the Redmi Note 13 Pro, the Redmi Note 13 5G, and the Xiaomi Redmi Note 13. Of these, the Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus 5G is the most high-end, as you probably guessed. It has a 6.67-inch 1220 x 2712 120Hz screen, an IP68 rating, up to 12GB of RAM, up to 512GB of storage, an in-screen fingerprint sensor, and a 5,000mAh battery with 120W charging. Tech Radar

It was only a matter of time before Microsoft launched a paid subscription service for its new AI Copilot service. Today, the company is announcing Copilot Pro, a $20 a month subscription that anyone can subscribe to, which nets you priority access to Microsoft’s AI model, as well as access to Copilot inside Office apps like Word, PowerPoint, and Excel. The company says Copilot Pro delivers a more enhanced AI image creation tool as well, with faster performance and 100 boosts per day, along with bringing more detailed images and support for landscape. Windows Central

Gmail’s super helpful unsubscribe button making its way to Android. Now when you get yet another Temu email you don’t want in your inbox, tap a button up top beside the sender’s name and unsubscribe without leaving the email. Spotted by Android Authority, tapping the button will either unsubscribe you automatically or direct you to the sender’s website to make the magic happen, depending on the publisher. PC Mag



Apple is preparing to split the App Store “in two” in the coming weeks ahead of European Union requirements that will force Apple to enable app sideloading in the region, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman reports. In the latest edition of his “Power On” newsletter, Gurman explained that Apple is gearing up to make changes to the ‌App Store‌ in the EU to comply with the region’s impending Digital Markets Act (DMA). Apple is apparently planning to roll out adjustments to comply with the new legal requirements in the coming weeks, including splitting off the ‌App Store‌ in the EU from the rest of the world. Mac Rumors

More CEOs fear their companies won’t survive 10 years as pressures from challenges like AI grow, a new survey found. More executives are feeling better about the global economy, but a growing number don’t think their companies will survive the coming decade without a major overhaul because of pressure from technology like artificial intelligence (AI)and climate change, according to a new survey of CEOs by one of the world’s largest consulting firms, PwC. Euronews

The world’s most popular YouTuber, MrBeast, has shared a full video on X for the first time, having previously said even a “billion views” would not make it worth his while. The star has previously only made his material available to his 231 million subscribers on YouTube. MrBeast said he is now trying X because he is “super curious” how much advertising revenue it will make. His U-turn is a boost for the struggling social media platform. BBC

Volkswagen, whose drive to develop a “solid-state” electric car battery with U.S. startup QuantumScape has been dogged by delays, is casting its net wider in pursuit of the potentially game-changing technology. The German auto giant is holding talks with France’s Blue Solutions, which already produces solid-state batteries for Daimler electric buses, about adapting the design for cars, a source with direct knowledge of the discussions told Reuters.

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Share this: Email

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Print

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pocket

