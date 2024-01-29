X blocks searches for Taylor Swift, Apple promotes Vision Pro ahead of launch

Social media platform X has blocked searches for Taylor Swift after explicit AI-generated images of the singer began circulating on the site. In a statement to the BBC, X’s head of business operations Joe Benarroch said it was a “temporary action” to prioritise safety. When searching for Swift on the site, a message appears that says: “Something went wrong. Try reloading.” Fake graphic images of the singer appeared on the site earlier this week. Some went viral and were viewed millions of times, prompting alarm from US officials and fans of the singer. BBC

Apple’s iOS 17.4 update will see the iPhone maker open up its app store and iOS ecosystem to outside parties for the first time ever. In a game-changing move, the iPhone maker will comply with the EU Digital Markets Act by allowing app side-loading from March when iOS 17.4 launches, Apple said in an announcement. The change coming in iOS 17.4 will be welcomed by iPhone users in the EU who would like the same flexibility Google’s Android users enjoy. Forbes

A huge court fight over a £1.3 billion claim against BT is starting. More than three million people might get £300-400 each if the man who started the case, Justin Le Patourel, wins. Ofcom said in 2017 that BT charged too much for home phones since 2015. BT made their prices lower after that. But Mr Le Patourel says BT should give money back to its customers, especially as many are older and need refunds. The Mirror

Apple today promoted the Vision Pro in a new video ad shared on its YouTube channel, ahead of the headset launching in the U.S. this Friday, February 2.

The ad demonstrates wearing the Vision Pro and navigating the visionOS operating system. “Apple Vision Pro is here,” the video description says. “Now, digital content blends seamlessly with your physical space. You can do the things you love in ways never before possible.” As noted by Dylan McDonald, this ad is a shorter and slightly modified version of a video that Apple originally showed at the end of its WWDC keynote last June, shortly after introducing the Vision Pro. Mac Rumors

As the global economy runs out of steam, and as companies look to save on costs, they are getting rid of the home workers first. The working-from-home boom is starting to turn into the redundant-from-home bust. And if people don’t get back to the office soon, they probably won’t have a job anymore. In the City, the law firm Slaughter & May has started tracking how often staff show up at its offices and sharing the data with department managers in a drive to make sure its people comply with a policy that requires its lawyers to spend at least three days a week at their desk. Telegraph

Japan’s SLIM spacecraft has regained power more than a week after it ran out of electricity after landing on the moon. The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) said it re-established communication with its lander late on Sunday, nine days after Japan became the fifth country to put a spacecraft on the moon. The Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM) touched down on the moon within 55m (180ft) of its target on 20 January, but a likely failure with one of the probe’s two main thrusters meant it landed on its head rather than its feet. Sky News