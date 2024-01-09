Samsung profit falls by more than third, LG unveils transparent telly



Technology giant Samsung Electronics says it is likely to see its profits for the last three months of 2023 fall by more than a third. The decline is much worse than analysts expected and comes as global demand for consumer electronics remains weak. South Korea-based Samsung is the world’s largest maker of memory chips, smartphones and televisions. The company is scheduled to release a detailed financial earnings report on 31 January. Samsung estimated that its operating profit fell to 2.8 trillion won ($2.13bn; £1.76bn) in the October-December quarter, 35% lower compared to the same period in 2022. BBC

A US startup has demonstrated an indoor solar panel that it claims could replace billions of batteries in domestic devices like TV remotes and wireless keyboards. California-based Ambient Photonics said its new solar cell can provide constant power from just indoor and ambient outdoor light, delivering three times more power than existing technologies. Solar power has been used for decades in low-power electronics like calculators, though such cells have so far not been suitable for more energy-intensive devices. Independent

It wouldn’t be CES without some crazy concept TVs, and LG has immediately stolen the show with its latest revelation. Last year, it introduced a wireless OLED TV while this year’s Signature OLED T is about as futuristic as it gets. LG has already had a blockbuster CES this year, announcing new soundbars, QNED TVs, OLED TVs and even a stylish new projector, so we had assumed that the Korean titan had finished with its AV innovation announcements at the Vegas convention; but it had one more trick up its sleeve. The LG Signature OLED T is, as you might have guess from the headline, a transparent OLED TV. WhatHiFi

LG and Google are cozying up even more. Starting this year, all LG televisions will come with Chromecast built in, Erik Kay, vice president of multi-device experiences at CES, announced on stage at LG’s CES 2024 press conference on Monday. With Chromecast built in, you can start a video on your phone and automatically cast it onto an LG television. Kay added that it is working with the hospitality industry to get Chromecast built into TVs in hotels, allowing you to cast your videos without logging in to a new TV. CordCuttersNews

After earning popularity en masse in the last few years, talk of a Nothing-branded smartwatch captured the industry. That was then satisfied – at least partially – under the CMF by Nothing sub-brand. That was put together to offer ultra-affordable products under the Nothing umbrella. It’s an attractive prospect – particularly when core products like the Nothing Ear (2) and the Nothing Phone (2) are already lauded for punching above their price point. Now, rumours have emerged about another smartwatch from the brand. T3.com

A spacecraft that was heading for the moon has suffered a “critical loss of propellant”, the company behind it has said. It appears there has been a “failure within the propulsion system”, Astrobotic added. In the first image of the Peregrine from space, Astrobotic said Multi-Layer Insulation (MLI) was shown to be”disturbed” – the first visual clue that aligns with their data, pointing to a propulsion system anomaly. Sky News