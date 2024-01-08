Record growth in ultra-rapid EV chargers, Zapmap report shows

Share



Zapmap, the UK’s leading charge point mapping service, has published new year-end figures for EV charge point installations in 2023.

Record growth in the number of ultra-rapid chargers and high-power charging hubs opening across the country to support EV drivers on longer journeys is the defining characteristic of the year.

What’s more, the new 2023 charging statistics show year-on-year growth of 45% in the total number of net new public chargers installed across the UK. The figure is up from 31% for the years 2021 to 2022.

The increase in the rate of charger installation last year was clear to see. In October, the UK passed the significant milestone of 50,000 public charging points, having only surpassed the 40,000 mark in February 2023.

Furthermore, 2023 saw the rate of net new chargers increase to almost 1,400 devices every month – up from 730 net new devices each month in 2022. This represents growth of 89% in the pace of monthly charge points installations.

Zapmap’s new charging statistics come alongside the start of the ZEV mandate and news from the Society of Motor Manufacturers & Traders confirming record sales of new pure-electric cars in 2023.

A total of almost 315,000 pure-electric cars were sold in the UK last year, which means there are 51% more EVs on the road than at the end of 2022. In parallel, the number of high-powered chargers grew by 52% in 2023, to a total of almost 10,500 devices across more than 5,000 locations at the end of December.

Most of the growth was from ultra-rapid chargers providing 100kW or more of power. Designed for drivers looking to recharge their vehicle as quickly as possible on longer journeys, these devices can add roughly 100 miles of charge in about 15 minutes.

Says Melanie Shufflebotham, Co-founder & COO at Zapmap:

“Overall 2023 was a very good year for EV charging with the rate of installation showing record growth, particularly for the higher powered chargers to support EV drivers on longer journeys.

“Zapmap’s focus continues to be on providing EV drivers with the information they need to find reliable, available charging when they are out and about. Whilst less than 3% of EV drivers would go back to petrol/diesel, we know that EV drivers want more chargers and a better charger experience.

“As we move into 2024 we look forward to continued progress in both these areas as more and more drivers make the positive move to driving electric.”

