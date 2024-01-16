Nissan brings modified X-Trail e-4orce to European ski slopes

Share

The modifications to the X-Trail Mountain Rescue include the replacement of the wheels with snow tracks, giving traction on slippery pistes, while the rear seats have been removed to allow the installation of a stretcher, to allow the transportation of injured skiers to the nearest medical facility, and a seat for a medical professional.

Externally, a bespoke roof rack has been added to carry an evacuation stretcher and snow shovels. A siren, flashing light bar and powerful lights have also been embedded to the X-Trail’s roof, as well as lights on the bonnet. Wider fenders front and rear have been integrated to accommodate the tracks, while at the front the bumper has been enhanced to carry a winch. A reinforced towing hook has been added to the front and rear bumpers, while footboards have been included on the side to facilitate access as the X-Trail rides 23cm higher on its track than the road-going version.

The development and construction of the X-Trail Mountain Rescue was conceived to highlight the advanced electrified twin-motor e-4ORCE all-wheel drive system with which the X-Trail is equipped. What sets the system apart from traditional mechanical systems, claims Nissan, is that it can react to changing levels of grip in 1/10,000th of a second, approximately 1000 times quicker than a traditional all-wheel drive system, and it can adjust the distribution of power to the wheels individually, according to the available grip.

The X-Trail Mountain Rescue is supporting a campaign in five European ski resorts under the banner of “Ride Responsibly”. Nissan will promote courteous slope etiquette with the placement of digital signs which encourage snow riders to slow down where different slopes meet to reduce the risk of collision. Similar to road-side signs that display a vehicle’s speed, the signs will monitor the speed of approaching riders and show “Thank You” for those who are approaching at a considerate speed, or “Slow Down” if their speed is judged as excessive.

“The development of the X-Trail Mountain Rescue and the surrounding campaign is a bold and innovative way to help consumers understand the benefits of Nissan’s advanced electrified all-wheel drive system e-4ORCE. Thousands of winter sports enthusiasts passing through the five ski stations will see and understand the peace of mind and poise that X-Trail equipped with e-4ORCE delivers on the road, ” says Coralie Musy, Vice President, Brand & Customer Experience, Nissan AMIEO (Africa, Middle East, India, Europe and Oceania) region.

