Microsoft introduces AI key for Windows 11 PCs, XBox toaster goes on sale!



Microsoft has announced the biggest change to its keyboards in three decades with the introduction of an artificial intelligence (AI) key. The key will allow users to access Copilot, Microsoft’s AI tool, on new Windows 11 PCs. Microsoft is a major investor in OpenAI, which powers Copilot’s AI capabilities. It integrated AI into other products such as Microsoft 365 and Bing search in 2023. Rival Apple has included a Siri button or option on its touch bar in Macbooks for a few years. Copilot helps users with functions such as searching, writing emails and creating images. BBC

Mayfair’s Berkeley Street is a mecca for luxury car gazers, dotted with showrooms displaying Ferraris, Bentleys and McLarens behind giant windows. Halfway down, across the road from the Rolls Royce boutique, sits a lesser-known name. Last year the Chinese car company BYD opened its own glitzy showroom on the site formerly occupied by Jaguar Land Rover. BYD’s cars cost a fraction of the others on Berkeley Street, but its presence among the world’s most desirable vehicles sends a message: it believes it can compete. Telegraph

SpaceX launched a rocket on Tuesday carrying the first set of Starlink satellites that can beam signals directly to smartphones from space. Elon Musk’s space business struck a deal in August 2022 with wireless carriers to provide phone users in “dead zones” with network access via its Starlink satellites. One of the carriers, T-Mobile US, confirmed that the satellites, carried on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, were in low-Earth orbit this morning. The direct-to-cell service will begin with text messaging, followed by voice and data capabilities in the coming years. The Guardian

LG has revealed plans to enact a webOS update program that will expand recent webOS updates to a variety of the brand’s TVs. In total, every single model in LG’s 2022 OLED TV series, the OLED Flex, the OLED Objet Collection Posé, and the QNED Mini Led 8K display will receive the upgrade. According to the company, the program will introduce new ways for users to customize their smart TVs so they can have a personalized experience that meets their needs. You can, for example, pick and choose what content you want to see on screen including, but not limited to, music streaming services and video games. Tech Radar

The Volkswagen Group has revealed that new solid-sate battery cells developed by partner QuantumScape have shown encouraging results in recent tests, with a better range and significantly less degradation than both its existing lithium ion batteries and rival solid-state cells. During the tests, run by Volkswagen Group battery division PowerCo in Germany, the cells are claimed to have experienced a minimal 5% storage capacity loss after more than 1000 charging cycles – the equivalent of 311,000 miles on the road for an electric car with a range between 311 and 372 miles, according to the German car maker. Autocar