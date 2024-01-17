Hyundai Kona gets sporty with N line treatment
N Line features:
- UK trims include N Line and N Line S
- More aggressive, sporty front and rear design
- Dedicated EV N Line front and rear bumper
- Glossy black side mirrors
- Two-tone black roof (optional)
- Dedicated N Line steering wheel
- N Line exclusive metal pedals
- Black headliner
- Dedicated 19-inch alloy wheels, N Line exclusive design
- Dedicated N Line seats with red contrast stitching
- Two seats available: N Line with Cloth or N Line S with Eco Alcantara & Leather combination
- Alcantara® special version with 57% of recycled polyester