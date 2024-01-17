Hyundai Kona gets sporty with N line treatment

Share

Key features of the Kona Electric N Line include unique bumpers on both the front and rear, stylish side skirts, and a set of dedicated 19-inch wheels, designed to emphasise the sporty appearance of the model. The exterior is further adorned with exclusive N Line badging.

Inside the cabin, the Kona Electric N Line boasts sport seats with N Line logo and red contrast stitching. Additional red details on the steering wheel and dashboard contribute to the N Line’s unique interior aesthetics, claims Hyundai.

UK customers can choose N Line or N Line S trims, with prices starting from £40,395 for the N Line 65kWh. The N Line boasts several bespoke styling features compared with the Advance and Ultimate, with a dedicated front and rear bumper design, side skirts, N Line design 19” alloy wheels, black gloss door mirrors, body-coloured wheel arch inserts and an optional black roof.

Interior changes include aluminium pedals, N Line cloth interior with heated front and rear seats. In addition to bespoke styling, the N Line trim also introduces additional equipment including interior ambient lighting, heated steering wheel, wireless charging pad for compatible devices and power opening tailgate.

All-new KONA Electric customers wishing to optimise the sporty N Line trim even further can choose the N Line S, which starts from £43,095 for the N Line S 65kW, which builds on the N Line with additional equipment including N Line Alcantara & leather trimmed seats that are both heated and ventilated, with electrical adjustability, dual zone climate control with rear air vents as well as BOSE premium sound system with 7 speakers and subwoofer.

Scheduled to begin production in February 2024, the Kona Electric N Line is expected to hit European roads in spring 2024 in Serenity White Pearl with a two-tone Abyss Black Pearl roof.