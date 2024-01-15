Hyundai appoints Ohme as its official EV home charging partner.

Share



Hyundai Motor UK has appointed smart home charging business Ohme as its official home charging partner.

Ohme’s dynamic smart chargers can connect with the grid in real-time, automatically adjusting to optimise the cost of charging. Using Ohme’s software and technology, Hyundai claims EV owners can generate significant cost-savings over a year, without the need to specifically plug-in at times of low demand on the grid.

Running a Hyundai IONIQ 6 Single Motor RWD with its 77.4kWh battery (WLTP range: 338mls) and an Ohme smart charger on Intelligent Octopus Go, for example, could cost £116.80 for a year for an average UK driver doing 6800 miles.

By comparison, charging on the Standard Variable Tariff would cost £451.62 for the same distance and an equivalent petrol car would be more than £1200.

Buyers of Hyundai EVs and PHEVs (Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles) also have access to Charge myHyundai; an app that opens up more than 40,000 charging points across the UK. This provides real-time information on charger availability and route planning with real-time on-route charging options.

Currently available on IONIQ 6 and All-New KONA Electric models, Plug & Charge (operated through Charge myHyundai) also enables automated authentication through the integrated communication between the vehicle and the charging point over the charging cable. Without the need for an app or a charging card for authentication, the flow of electricity begins once the Plug & Charge-enabled vehicle is plugged in.

The Hyundai Bluelink app, available on all Hyundai models, also provides unique benefits for EV and PHEV drivers with the ability to check battery status and set repeating charging schedules. EV users are also able to remotely start and stop charging or remotely heat or cool the car’s interior.

Bluelink offers a wealth of features regardless of vehicle powertrain, such as navigation planning via the app which can then be sent to the vehicle, voice-controlled navigation and audio system control, real time information on destination parking, charging and fuel station availability and costs. Bluelink will also actively monitor vehicle status and warn the driver of any potential problems, such as low tyre pressure.

Says Ashley Andrew, President, Hyundai & Genesis UK:

“With EVs now thoroughly mainstream, Hyundai is welcoming buyers of all ages and all levels of experience into their first pure electric car. Rather than put the burden of education on them, we’re curating an ecosystem of services and offers that will think of them. We offer them a cost-effective way to charge at home, an easy way to plan out long journeys, a simple way to charge away from home and up-to-date accessibility and information on the status of their vehicles.

“With Ohme – one of the fastest growing smart charging companies in the UK – we’ve found an innovative partner that shares our vision of simplifying the EV ownership experience.”

