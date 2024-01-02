Half of Brit teens addicted to social media, BYD to overtake Tesla?

Share



Almost half of British teenagers say they feel addicted to social media, according to findings that come amid mounting pressure for big tech companies to be held accountable for the impact of their platforms on users. The finding, from the Millennium Cohort study, adds to evidence that many people feel they have lost control over their use of digital interactive media. It comes as dozens of US states are suing Instagram and its parent company, Meta, accusing them of contributing to a youth mental health crisis and as the EU has ushered in major reforms designed to give consumers more control over smartphone apps. The Guardian

Information supplied by BT and EE to ISPreview has revealed that customers on their fixed broadband ISP network delivered a modest increase in internet traffic over Christmas, but no new records were set. Christmas Day itself saw data traffic peak at 19.57Tbps (Terabits per second), which is up by 7.23% from 18.25Tbps last year. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are traditionally fairly quiet periods for fixed line data usage…But this is usually reversed on Boxing Day, when more time is spent playing with new internet-connected gadgets and going online to shop or stream football matches etc. ISPreview



Chinese company BYD has moved a step closer to toppling Elon Musk’s Tesla as the world’s biggest-selling manufacturer of electric vehicles. The firm said on Monday it had sold a record 526,000 battery-only vehicles in the last three months of 2023. That was helped by a more than 70% surge in sales in December. US-based Tesla is scheduled to release its latest quarterly vehicle production and delivery figures before Wall Street opens on Tuesday. For the year as a whole, Shenzen-based BYD said it had sold more than 3 million so-called-new energy vehicles (NEVs), which includes battery-only vehicles and hybrids. BBC

Google and Amazon must do more after a British woman made a suicide pact with two people she met online and used the internet to buy poison, a coroner has said. Chloe Macdermott, 43, died in May 2021 after buying a lethal substance from the US on Amazon. An inquest at Inner West London Coroner’s Court was told earlier this month she had “formed an association” with two people. A day later, she contacted them while her husband was away and “an agreement was made to act that night”. Sky News

The British Government has cracked down on the export of semiconductor technology to China amid a joint Western push to restrict Beijing’s access to advanced microchips. Official export control figures show that the Department for Business and Trade blocked the vast majority of licence applications for companies seeking to export semiconductor technology to China in 2023. In previous years, the Government was far more lenient about approving exports, the figures suggest. Telegraph

"New Year, New Me… New Year, N… New Y… New Phone." That's how Carl Pei starts 2024. Judging by his impetus and his actions so far, he's going to actually deliver on his promise and not forget his New Year's resolutions like the rest of us.

With the above X/Twitter post, Carl Pei is officially confirming something that everyone hopes it’s nothing other than the Nothing Phone 2a: a budget-friendly mid-ranger that offers the same unique design as the flashy Nothing Phone 1 and the Nothing Phone 2. Phone Arena

