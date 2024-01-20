DPD chatbot swears at customer, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra gets titanium frame

Share



DPD has disabled part of its online support chatbot after it swore at a customer. The parcel delivery firm uses artificial intelligence (AI) in its online chat to answer queries, in addition to human operators. But a new update caused it to behave unexpectedly, including swearing and criticising the company. DPD said it had disabled the part of the chatbot that was responsible, and it was updating its system as a result. BBC

Mark Zuckerberg has been accused of taking an irresponsible approach to artificial intelligence after committing to building a powerful AI system on a par with human levels of intelligence. The Facebook founder has also raised the prospect of making it freely available to the public. The Meta chief executive has said the company will attempt to build an artificial general intelligence (AGI) system and make it open source, meaning it will be accessible to developers outside the company. The Guardian

The Samsung Galaxy S24 family is now official, but we still have to wait a few more days, or maybe more, depending on the market, for their actual release. The new devices offer mostly under-the-hood changes along with some minor design changes.

For instance, all three models get their bezels trimmed, the Galaxy S24 Ultra gets a new titanium frame and now adopts a flat display design. No more curvatures. Interestingly enough, those changes haven’t impacted weight and dimensions all that much, so the Galaxy S24, S24+ and S24 Ultra all have pretty much the same feel as their predecessors. GSM Arena

The extent of recent layoffs in the gaming industry has been revealed in a new survey, with a third of developers being impacted last year. While 2023 was a strong year for quality games, it was also defined by the overwhelming amount of layoffs and studio shutdowns across the industry. The extent of the impact has been summarised in the annual survey from Game Developers Conference (GDC) organiser Informa, which asked more than 3,000 developers across indie and AAA studios about their experiences over the 12 months between October 2022 and October 2023. Metro

Stellantis first announced its plan to develop four different EV platforms back in 2021, and it has now given us more details on the biggest – and punchiest – of the lot. Want some figures? The STLA Large platform (Stellantis pronounces that as ‘Stella’ by the way) will house batteries between 85 and 118kWh. With the largest of batteries and a saloon body on top Stellantis reckons cars will manage 500 miles of range, and it also says that a top-spec, all-wheel drive powertrain could sprint from 0-62mph in around two seconds. Good grief. Front and rear-wheel drive layouts will also be possible. Top Gear



Since CES 2024, we have seen this adorable little bright orange (Leuchtorange, to be exact) device everywhere. Despite all the hype, many are still confused about what it is, who it’s for, and why it couldn’t have just been an app. The R1 is a $200 AI-powered device that aims to make using your phone less hassle. The goal is to provide you with an app-free online experience. This means it promises to do all the work you’d typically need ten apps for. It observes your interaction with the apps on your phone and replicates them whenever you ask. So it can quickly learn how to, for instance, book an Uber for you or make a restaurant reservation. Gizmodo

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Share this: Email

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Print

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pocket

