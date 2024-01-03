Chinese EV firm BYD hits 3 million sales in 2023

Share

Chinese company BYD has moved a step closer to toppling Elon Musk’s Tesla as the world’s biggest-selling manufacturer of electric vehicles.

December saw sales of 341,043 units, a 45% increase, culminating in a total of 3,024,417 vehicles sold throughout the year, a substantial 61.9% surge from the previous year.

This year also marks BYD being listed among the global top 10 of car sales for the first time. In the Chinese market, BYD retained its position as the best-selling car brand and manufacturer.

In 2023, BYD’s international market presence surged remarkably, with exports growing by 334.2% to 242,765 units and its reach across over 70 countries on six continents.

Sales of its Dynasty and Ocean series reached 2,877,353 units, marking a 55.3% increase from the previous year. DENZA sold 127,840 units in 2023, with the DENZA D9 (pictured above) emerging as the annual MPV (multi-purpose vehicle) sales champion.

YANGWANG and FANGCHENGBAO both launched in 2023 with the YANGWANG U8 emerging as a top seller in NEV (New Energy Vehicle) segment, while BAO 5 established a strong foothold in the off-road segment.

