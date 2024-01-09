CES2024: VW announces in car ChatGPT

Share

At CES 2024, the world’s leading electronics trade fair held in Las Vegas, Volkswagen will unveil its first vehicles with integrated ChatGPT.

Soon customers will have seamless access to the constantly growing artificial intelligence database in all Volkswagen models equipped with the IDA voice assistant. Cerence Chat Pro from technology partner Cerence Inc. is the foundation of the new function, which offers – VW claims – uniquely intelligent, automotive-grade ChatGPT integration. Volkswagen will be the first volume manufacturer to offer ChatGPT as a standard feature from the second quarter of 2024 in many production vehicles.

The new chatbot is offered in conjunction with the latest generation of infotainment in the following models: ID.7, ID.4, ID.5, ID.3, the all-new Tiguan and the all-new Passat, as well as in the new Golf.

Enabled by Cerence Chat Pro, the integration of ChatGPT into the backend of the Volkswagen voice assistant offers a multitude of new capabilities. For example, the IDA voice assistant can be used to control the infotainment, navigation and air conditioning, or to answer general knowledge questions.

Nothing changes for the person behind the wheel. There is no need to create a new account, install a new app or activate ChatGPT: the voice assistant is activated by saying: “Hello IDA,” or pressing the button on the steering wheel. IDA automatically prioritises whether a vehicle function should be executed, a destination searched or the temperature adjusted. If the request cannot be answered by the Volkswagen system, it is forwarded anonymously to AI and the familiar Volkswagen voice responds. Importantly, says VW, ChatGPT does not gain access to any vehicle data. Questions and answers are deleted immediately facilitated by Cerence Chat Pro.

Says Kai Grünitz, Member of the Board of Management Volkswagen Brand for Technical Development:

“Volkswagen has always democratised technology and made it accessible to the many. This is simply ingrained in our DNA. As a result, we are now the first volume manufacturer to make this innovative technology a standard feature in vehicles from the compact segment upwards.

“Thanks to the seamless integration of ChatGPT and strong collaboration with our partner, Cerence, we are offering our drivers added value and direct access to the AI-based research tool. This also underlines the innovative strength of our new products.”

