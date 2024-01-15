AI to hit 40% of jobs worldwide, majority of e-scooter accidents not recorded



Artificial intelligence is set to affect nearly 40% of all jobs worldwide, according to a new analysis by the International Monetary Fund (IMF). IMF’s managing director Kristalina Georgieva says “in most scenarios, AI will likely worsen overall inequality”. Ms Georgieva adds that policymakers should address the “troubling trend” to “prevent the technology from further stoking social tensions”. The proliferation of AI has put its benefits and risks under the spotlight. The IMF said AI is likely to affect a greater proportion of jobs – put at around 60% – in advanced economies. BBC

More than 5,000 pension holders are suing Capita after retirement savings data managed by the outsourcer was stolen in a hack by suspected Russia-linked cyber criminals. Lawyers representing the group said they had filed a claim under UK data law at the High Court against Capita on Friday. It is the first such litigation following last year’s cyber attack. The law firm acting for the claimants estimated the case could be worth up to £5m. Capita has said it does not believe there is “any valid basis” for bringing a claim against it. Telegraph



The majority of e-scooter accidents that involve someone needing hospital treatment are not being recorded in official road accident figures, a new study reveals, sparking fears that their dangers have been underplayed. The analysis found that just 9% of injuries involving e-scooters and recorded by 20 emergency departments over a two-month period were found in official figures. And just over a quarter of the most serious injuries were recorded in road casualty data. The Guardian

National telecoms giant BT (EE) has reportedly entered into talks that could eventually see it harnessing SpaceX’s global constellation of Starlink ultrafast low-latency broadband satellites in Low Earth Orbit (LEO), which could be used to help improve both internet and mobile connectivity to remote areas. BT is no stranger to harnessing satellite technologies to help deliver digital connectivity. For example, it supported the Satellite and Terrestrial Network for 5G (SaT5G) project (here). ISPreview

NETFLIX’S bet on ads appears to be paying off. The streaming giant’s advertising chief has revealed that the ad-based subscription now has more than 23million global active users per month. Netflix‘s ad tier launched in November 2022 in a bid to keep viewers ahead of the company’s dreaded password ban. The plan costs £4.99 / $6.99 per month with some limitations. Ads are shown before or during most TV shows and movies, with an average of about four minutes of ads per hour. And some shows and movies aren’t available due to licensing restrictions. The Sun

Asus’ ROG Phone series has established itself as the GOAT, as far as the best gaming phones are concerned, consistently landing the top spot on our shortlist, with each new iteration doubling down on standout features that serious mobile gamers will unquestionably love. With the newly-announced ROG Phone 8 line, however, gaming no longer feels like the priority, in fact, Asus outright states that it isn’t. Tech Radar

The spacecraft which attempted the first US moon landing in more than 50 years is to be allowed to “burn up” during re-entry into Earth’s atmosphere, the company behind the mission has said. Pittsburgh-based Astrobotic said it had made the “difficult decision” to maintain the craft’s trajectory and was working with NASA and the space community to take the “safe and responsible” course of action. The Peregrine lander developed a “critical” fuel leak hours after its launch from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida, on 8 January. Sky News